Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
wwnytv.com
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
northcountrynow.com
Norfolk skater earns silver medal in Lake Placid
Brielle Smith of Norfolk earned a silver medal at the 2023 Empire State Games in Lake Placid this past weekend. She skated in Excel Pre-Juvenile Freeskate. She is coached by Kat LaVigne and is a member of the Norfolk Norwood Figure Skating Club. Submitted by her parents Rick and Deanna Smith.
wwnytv.com
Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny...
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
informnny.com
February events for adults at Flower Memorial Library
Flower Library in Watertown is offering a variety of events for adults in February, including an opportunity to learn the art of Tai Chi, receive genealogy help or explore their Gmail account. Between the Covers: Romance Book Club. February 8 at 6:30 p.m. – virtual on Zoom. Join others...
hbsdealer.com
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
tourcounsel.com
St. Lawrence Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
St. Lawrence Centre is a shopping mall in Massena, New York, United States. It includes one anchor store, JCPenney. The mall was built in 1990 by the Heritage Company. At that time the Massena economy could support it, with a strong manufacturing base built around several local Alcoa plants and heavy cross-border shopping by Canadians from the area of Cornwall, Ontario, just across the St. Lawrence River. The cost of construction was $50 million. In 1995 it was sold to AP Massena Partners.
wwnytv.com
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you know who this is? If so, state police want to hear from you. The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown. According to troopers,...
North Country NY Fair To Welcome 2 Country Risers This Summer
There are literally great shows all over Upstate New York, including way upstate. On the heels of the Great New York State Fair announcing its first big concert starring Tyler Hubbard on Tuesday, August 29th we;ve got another pretty awesome fair concert to tell you about. The Franklin County Fair...
Oneida Dispatch
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
wwnytv.com
Watertown man charged with arson following neighbor dispute
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces an arson charge following a fire earlier this month that was part of a dispute between neighbors. According to an update from the city manager’s office, 36-year-old Christopher York allegedly set a pile of garbage on fire on the porch of 525 Olive Street shortly before 9 a.m. on February 1.
wwnytv.com
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The recent discovery of electrical issues at the Watertown Golf Club and the lack of an inspection led to a heated exchange at Monday night’s city council meeting. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the clubhouse...
wwnytv.com
STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A state police investigation involving the Lowville village police department sought, and received, paperwork from the county’s STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI receives money from the state to combat drunk driving and in turn distributes the money to local police agencies. It is used to pay for things like extra police patrols.
wwnytv.com
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
wwnytv.com
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
informnny.com
Lewis County: Snowmobile strikes tree in West Turin
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Icy conditions caused a snowmobile to crash into a tree on Trail C4C near Michigan Mills Road in the Town of West Turin, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the crash happened on Tuesday evening when...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual that was captured on a surveillance camera in regard to a grand larceny investigation. The individual entered the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in Watertown and was seen taking several clothing items and a gas-powered mini chain saw and exiting the store without rendering payment. The total amount of stolen merchandise was $1274.87.
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0