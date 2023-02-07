Read full article on original website
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Walker County student recognized for bravery during a school bus accident
A Carbon Hill High School student is being recognized for his bravery during a school bus accident last week.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama
The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
WAFF
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Tuscaloosa County superintendent responds to student protest
Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson is speaking out about Hillcrest High School students walking out of class in protest Wednesday.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
Alabama city councilman accused of shoplifting from Walmart — again and again
An Alabama city councilman is accused of shoplifting from Walmart — multiple times. Devyn Keith, a Huntsville, Alabama, city councilman, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple thefts, police said. He was arrested and released within an after after he posted bond. Keith is accused of shoplifting multiple times...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Plane gets stuck in mud after landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after a UPS plane landed and got stuck in mud early Thursday morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to airport spokesperson Kim Hunt, the plane landed and was taxing to its designated area around 5:10 a.m. when the pilot took a turn away from the surface and […]
