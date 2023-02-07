ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Biden administration proposing school lunch changes

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbaEL_0kfeve3p00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Biden administration announced Friday some new proposed nutrition standards for schools.

The changes would help lower sugar and salt content and require more whole-grain products.

Chartwell is the food service provider for Bay District Schools.

Chartwell managers said they’ve been focused on healthy and nutritious food since the Obama administration.

Chartwell Community Engagement Specialist Stephanie Werchan said there’s been an extra emphasis since Hurricane Michael and COVID when the district had no choice but to serve pre-packaged meals.

Local LEGO League teams advance to Regional Finals

“So we are under a lot of guidelines, and we just recently hired our own executive chef and he’s already started implementing more creative and more scratch-made items on the menu to really try to shake it up a little bit, incorporate the new standards and still have it be delicious and healthy,” Werchan said.

Their current meal plan includes cooking from scratch and limiting sugar, fat, and salt.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Linda Martin Russ
3d ago

My granddaughters won't eat the lunches now!! I make their lunch every day. Sandwich, chips, applesauce, mandarian orange or grapes and Gatorade. They love it.

Reply
3
Related
WMBB

BDS recognizes National School Counselors Appreciation Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and teachers throughout Bay District Schools took time this week to acknowledge and thank their school counselors.  “Our school counselors work tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure our students have every opportunity for success,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.  This year, Bay District School is […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB city officials conducting salary study

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach council members are trying to find out how the city stacks up against others in the area. They’ll be surveying employees about the current salary and benefits packages in hopes of staying competitive. They want to retain current employees and attract new workers for city openings. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Marianna Developmental Planning Director receives Carol Award

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) —The city of Marianna honored one of its natives with an award of appreciation for all she is doing for the small, yet close-knit community. The award was named after Carol Thomas, who was a leading planner for 60 years. Municipal Development Department Director and FSU...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Update: Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School

Editor’s note: The story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School was locked down Friday according to school officials. “A. Crawford Mosley High School is on a temporary hard lockdown while law enforcement officers investigate a possible disturbing comment. All students are safe and we appreciate the swift […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Qualifying for April’s municipal elections wraps up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Qualifying for April’s municipal elections wrapped up on Friday afternoon. This year every seat up for election will have at least two people on the ballot. The only exception, Parker Council Seat 4. Staci Galbreath was automatically elected for that seat on Friday. Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local high school students can apply to GCSC for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local high school students will have the chance to apply to Gulf Coast State College next week for free. The college is waiving the application fee from February 13th through the 17th, for Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County students. Pathway Navigator representatives will be at high schools throughout Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New collegiate school could be coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of 2023. It would be called the collegiate school at FSU Panama City and would be a developmental laboratory research school. Officials said 100 9th...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Ukrainian high schooler is helping younger Ukrainians adjust to BDS

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of Ukrainian students are now enrolled in Bay District Schools. But some struggle to adjust to a new language and new curriculum.  One Arnold High School Ukrainian student is now helping two third-graders at West Bay Elementary School. After learning from Daryna Antoshko for months, Sivatoslav Mukhin and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Three Bay County locations offering free tax services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The tax deadline will be here before you know it and there are plenty of places to get your taxes done for free. The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation is offering free tax services in three Bay County locations. Monday and Saturday volunteers will be at the Panama City Beach Library. Wednesdays […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Class Act: The main lesson is kindness in the classroom

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The only rule in Lynn Haven Elementary School Teacher Laura Perry’s classroom is to use kind words and to only portray kind actions. Amanda Williams, a teacher across the hall from Perry, said it’s a critical lesson in setting the foundation for developing minds. “She loves her students, she gives […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023

A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BDS students put their culinary skills to the test

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — High school students put on their chef hats for the second annual Chartwell Chef’s Challenge. Some Bay, Mosley, and Rutherford High School students spent Tuesday morning learning from professional chefs in a challenge against each other, getting exposure and critiques from real chefs. The challenge takes place in February to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local CrossFit fights for food to help Angel’s Pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local CrossFit company is beginning a monthly food fight to help a local food pantry. They’re pitching in to help Yoga coach, Sally Sparks, who founded the Angel Food Pantry. The Cross-Fitting company will host the monthly food fight called the Avenger’s Competition. One CrossFit class will challenge another […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

‘Egg-flation’s’ impact on Lynn Haven bakery

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sweet treats can be the key to anyone’s heart. However, you may find yourself splurging a bit more this Valentine’s Day. “Egg-flation” is causing a number of bakeries to adjust their prices. The USDA reported $4.25 was the average price of a...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Florida Phoenix

Proposed natural gas plant in FL Panhandle tried to sneak through approval process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times For years, whenever I had to drive through Port St. Joe on U.S. 98, I made sure to roll the windows up tight. Even when the air-conditioning had cut out on my old rattletrap car, I made certain there wasn’t the tiniest crack for the outside air to get in. That’s because this Panhandle town […] The post Proposed natural gas plant in FL Panhandle tried to sneak through approval process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Emily Burge. Ms. Burge is an Exceptional Student Education teacher at Hope School in Marianna. Surprised by the award, she says she appreciates being recognized. “Very shocked, but very happy. I am really excited, and I appreciate...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy