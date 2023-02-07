Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP.

CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville Road and Myrtle Avenue, just north of the Sacramento city limits.

According to the Union Pacific Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. and did not occur at a crossing.

