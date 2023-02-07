ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dsXL_0kfevPlo00

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

— Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire

The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP.

CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville Road and Myrtle Avenue, just north of the Sacramento city limits.

According to the Union Pacific Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. and did not occur at a crossing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
KCRA.com

CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run

California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Intersection Crash Involves Two Vehicles

Intersection Crash at Melrose Drive Results in Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle intersection crash in North Highlands on February 9 resulted in minor injuries. The crash happened at the Melrose Drive intersection with Bolivar Avenue around 7:46 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who responded to the incident said the collision involved a Chevy pickup and a Honda Accord.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office are asking for help in location a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run in January. At around 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers received calls of a body on the side of northbound Excelsior Road, north of Gerber Road. – Video above: Vehicle […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 people escape North Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

High-speed chase rolls into town

A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned

(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Suspect in stolen vehicle shot by Sacramento police after crashing into officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot and injured a suspect in a stolen vehicle in North Sacramento on Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said. Sgt. Zach Eaton said in a press conference that there was a carjacking in Sacramento on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car

JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
JACKSON, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl

“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Olivehurst Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Casino

Vehicle Accident on Forty Mile Road Results in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident occurred near Olivehurst on February 6 near the Hard Rock Casino. The collision happened along Forty Mile Road around 4:29 p.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the person who reported the accident was flagged down by another pedestrian who said her friend had been struck by a motor vehicle.
OLIVEHURST, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Car Wreck on Eastbound SR-4 in Stockton Area

Authorities in Stockton reported a two-vehicle wreck with injuries on SR-4 on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023. The traffic crash occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at southbound Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Two-Vehicle Wreck on SR-4 in...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba City Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Three Injuries

Accident at South Walton Avenue Intersection May Have Involved Drunk Driver. A suspected drunk driver in Yuba City collided with three pedestrians on February 6. The collision occurred at the South Walton Avenue intersection with Camino De Flores around 2:20 p.m., according to the office of the Sutter County Sheriff. Two adults and a juvenile suffered major injuries when they were struck by the driver close to Andros Karperos School.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 70 crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy