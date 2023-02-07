ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Berwick, Gibson residents arrested on heroin charges

Assumption Parish deputies reported the arrests of Berwick and Gibson residents on heroin possession charges. --Craig Michael Free, 36, River Road, Berwick, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration and no insurance.
BERWICK, LA
Morgan City police make theft arrests

Morgan City police reported a pair of arrests on theft charges Wednesday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Carlos Peter Ramos, 20, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Houma man arrested following ATV chase

On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
HOUMA, LA
Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols

The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.
HOUMA, LA
Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:06 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 8:04 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Animal complaint. 9:11 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street;...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Two Patterson men arrested in burglaries

Two Patterson men were among three arrested in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempt burglaries in Thibodaux, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Keon Carbin, 19, and Gregory Paynet, 19, both of Patterson, were arrested by Morgan City police on two counts each of simple burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.
PATTERSON, LA
City, parish authorities report drug arrests

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made three arrests on drug charges over the weekend. Two suspects were also booked on weapon charges. reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 84 complaints and made these arrests:. —Kyreondie Poindexter, 18, Carencro, was arrested...
MORGAN CITY, LA
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized

GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
GONZALES, LA
Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
GALLIANO, LA
Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs

Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish that ended with one arrest and seizure of more than 5 lbs. of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Lockport Man on Parole Found with Meth and Fentanyl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre a Lockport man on parole was arrested after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday. Through investigation, narcotics agents had obtained a warrant for Collins’ arrest for distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for contempt of court. On February 7, 2021, narcotics agents accompanied agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole for a compliance check on Collins at his residence on Cassidy Lane in Lockport. When the agents arrived, they immediately made contact with Collins and took him into custody. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets. Inside the residence, agents found additional methamphetamine, fentanyl and other paraphernalia. In all, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine.
LOCKPORT, LA
Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

