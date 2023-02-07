Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Gibson residents arrested on heroin charges
Assumption Parish deputies reported the arrests of Berwick and Gibson residents on heroin possession charges. --Craig Michael Free, 36, River Road, Berwick, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration and no insurance.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police make theft arrests
Morgan City police reported a pair of arrests on theft charges Wednesday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Carlos Peter Ramos, 20, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols
The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:06 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 8:04 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Animal complaint. 9:11 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street;...
stmarynow.com
Two Patterson men arrested in burglaries
Two Patterson men were among three arrested in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempt burglaries in Thibodaux, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Keon Carbin, 19, and Gregory Paynet, 19, both of Patterson, were arrested by Morgan City police on two counts each of simple burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.
New Iberia man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2020 killing
A New Iberia man is sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of a woman.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish suspects arrested in Assumption Parish for failing to appear in court
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle charge following an arrest last year. According to a news release, 40-year-old Derek Anthony Dufrene was previously arrested in Assumption...
stmarynow.com
City, parish authorities report drug arrests
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made three arrests on drug charges over the weekend. Two suspects were also booked on weapon charges. reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 84 complaints and made these arrests:. —Kyreondie Poindexter, 18, Carencro, was arrested...
wbrz.com
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night....
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
lpso.net
Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
West Side Journal
Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish that ended with one arrest and seizure of more than 5 lbs. of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
houmatimes.com
Lockport Man on Parole Found with Meth and Fentanyl
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre a Lockport man on parole was arrested after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday. Through investigation, narcotics agents had obtained a warrant for Collins’ arrest for distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for contempt of court. On February 7, 2021, narcotics agents accompanied agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole for a compliance check on Collins at his residence on Cassidy Lane in Lockport. When the agents arrived, they immediately made contact with Collins and took him into custody. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets. Inside the residence, agents found additional methamphetamine, fentanyl and other paraphernalia. In all, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
Comments / 0