This Minnesota Airbnb Is One of the Most Haunted in America
Sometimes when you looking for your next rental property experience, just spending the night somewhere isn't enough. If you're the kind of person who likes a side of spooks with your next overnight stay, you won't have to travel very far. On Timeout's list of the 14 Most Haunted Airbnbs...
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?
There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Minnesota’s Favorite French Fries Surprised Me
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was pretty surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers or my other favorite, Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
fox9.com
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
