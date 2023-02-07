ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer

Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?

There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Minnesota’s Favorite French Fries Surprised Me

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was pretty surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers or my other favorite, Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
