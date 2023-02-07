A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO