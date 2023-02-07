ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

onekindesign.com

Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living

This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
PARK CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

Queen of SLC: What to Do This Weekend

The Queen of Salt Lake City tells us what are some of the activities we can do this weekend. The Queen of Salt Lake City tells us what are some of the activities we can do this weekend. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

5 arrested in Salt Lake City during special operation

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday for drug possession. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers retrieved 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s part in Black history, traveling exhibit helps educate

OREM, Utah — The Utah Black History Museum is making its way around the state this month to promote an appreciation and understanding of Black history in Utah. Recently, its traveling exhibit made a stop at the Utah Valley University Orem Campus, on Feb. 8. At the university, gripping...
UTAH STATE

