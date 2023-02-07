ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Webster, IN

Officials: 2 arrested in connection to a 1975 Indiana cold case

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
fox13memphis.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Surveillance and body cam footage shows SBPD officers punching suspect; activists demand action

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Activists call for justice, after the release of a video showing police officers punching a black man in South Bend. Marciio Perry—called Donte by his family and friends—was walking to his car when he was approached by several SBPD officers—who then proceeded to pin him to the hood of his car and punch him—in a situation they called a “misunderstanding.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy