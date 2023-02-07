Officials: 2 arrested in connection to a 1975 Indiana cold case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Activists call for justice, after the release of a video showing police officers punching a black man in South Bend. Marciio Perry—called Donte by his family and friends—was walking to his car when he was approached by several SBPD officers—who then proceeded to pin him to the hood of his car and punch him—in a situation they called a “misunderstanding.”

