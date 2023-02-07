Officials: 2 arrested in connection to a 1975 Indiana cold case

Read full article on original website
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
WNDU
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 48-year-old woman who was last seen in Bluffton at the start of the year has been found dead, Bluffton police say. BACKGROUND: Bluffton Police pleading for tips to find woman missing since beginning of 2023. Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1, in...
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
wevv.com
Indiana man arrested after police find over 15 pounds of marijuana and edibles during traffic stop
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Beech Grove man was arrested during a traffic stop Monday around 3 p.m. after ISP found over 15 pounds of marijuana and edibles in his car. Police say Matthew Scott Bell, 45, was pulled over for speeding on I-69 a few miles south of the Michigan state line.
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
abc57.com
Surveillance and body cam footage shows SBPD officers punching suspect; activists demand action
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Activists call for justice, after the release of a video showing police officers punching a black man in South Bend. Marciio Perry—called Donte by his family and friends—was walking to his car when he was approached by several SBPD officers—who then proceeded to pin him to the hood of his car and punch him—in a situation they called a “misunderstanding.”
WANE-TV
SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
