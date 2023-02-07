DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of robbing another man before hitting and killing him with his car in 2018 is entering a second week. Jason Osborn was charged with murder in 2018 after he allegedly hit Ricardo Brown with his car, leaving him in the roadway unconscious. Osborn was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.

