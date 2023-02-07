Read full article on original website
One critically injured in Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a shooting on Galaxy Way in Huntsville left one man injured. Webster says that HEMSI transported a man in critical condition to...
Cullman man killed in Sunday morning crash
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Cullman County 222. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Shane Cochran, 40, was killed when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
Capital murder trial enters second week
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of robbing another man before hitting and killing him with his car in 2018 is entering a second week. Jason Osborn was charged with murder in 2018 after he allegedly hit Ricardo Brown with his car, leaving him in the roadway unconscious. Osborn was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.
Huntsville City Councilman files motion to suppress statements
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Galaxy Way Sunday.
Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
'Let's Play Too': Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff's appeal. Blakely was found guilty...
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents seize 58 pounds of marijuana
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of marijuana and other items after executing a search warrant at a residence on Basin Street. The search warrant was obtained and executed after it was suspected that cocaine was being sold from...
One injured in Hazel Green wreck
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and HEMSI responded to a wreck in Hazel Green that has left one person injured. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officials responded to the wreck that happened at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. At this time there is...
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
'Let's Play Too': Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community.
18-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Fayetteville City High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly made threats against Fayetteville City High School on social media. According to a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department, Stephan Hicks, 18, was charged with threatening mass violence at school. Fayetteville City School Resource Officers were made aware of a possible school threat posted on social media on Feb. 7.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -A rule set in place by ATF is likely to affect 99% of gun owners according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall’s office issued a press release where he outlined why he’s suing to block this. He believes the rule is “neither constitutional or legislatively...
Sections of Ward Ave., Dickson Street temporarily closing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sections of Ward Avenue and sections of Dickson Street will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 13. According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Ward and Pratt Avenues will close. This is expected to last 60 days.
New apartments heading to Southwest Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur. City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units. Councilman Billy...
Huntsville City Council approves purchase of land for new recreational center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council recently approved the administration to move forward with the purchase of land to house a new recreational center. The $1,127,115 contract approves the purchase of five acres of land located on Martin Road, west of the Zierdt Road intersection. This area of...
Rain ends early, afternoon sun and breezy for Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, expect a rainy and cold start to the day. By mid-morning, rain moves East and clouds clear. Afternoon sun is expected. It will be a cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Low...
Huntsville’s Public Transportation receiving major upgrades in new five phase plan
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city asked and you answered. After years of public complaints about Huntsville’s public transit system, your ideas are part of a new plan to expand bus routes in the city. Huntsville Public Transportation is set to receive a major overhaul. During Thursday’s Huntsville City...
Florence City Council approves $33 million to fund community projects
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Council approved the issue of bonds totaling around $33 million to fund city projects. The vast majority of these projects fall under the parks and recreation department. Mayor Andy Betterton said the funding allows the city to jumpstart progress on the projects. “We know...
Financial Friday: How to fix your credit
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are many credit repair companies offering to clean up your credit, for a fee. The Federal Trade Commission says to beware of companies that ask for money upfront and leaves you in the same or worse shape. Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George says you...
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain.
