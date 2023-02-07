Read full article on original website
She Lost Her Partner to Suicide Last Year. Now She’s Successfully Advocated for Suicide Barriers on DC’s Taft Bridge.
On Tuesday the DC Council approved emergency legislation to spend $850,000 on suicide barriers on Connecticut Avenue’s William Howard Taft Bridge, which stretches over the Rock Creek Park gorge. Since 2010, at least 11 people have died after jumping off the bridge. The measure is in part thanks to...
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 2/9-2/12: Cupid’s Undie Run, “I Dream a World” Exhibit, and Family Workshop at Phillips
We made it through another week, and now it’s time to have some fun. If you are looking for a wacky outdoor adventure, you can go on a run in your underwear with fellow neighbors. Or, spend the weekend indoors viewing the latest gallery exhibits. Best Things to Do...
7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend
Satisfy your sugar craving with a dessert tour of Capitol Hill, beginning Friday, February 10. Participants will be given a sweets passport, which will earn them one dessert (when dining-in) at any of the 19 participating restaurants. You can dig into donuts with chocolate sauce at La Collina, a pear tart at Crazy Aunt Helen’s, a homemade tiramisu at Lavagna, and more. The tour ends Sunday, February 19. Proceeds from the $29 passports, available here, go to Main Street programming.
