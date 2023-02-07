Satisfy your sugar craving with a dessert tour of Capitol Hill, beginning Friday, February 10. Participants will be given a sweets passport, which will earn them one dessert (when dining-in) at any of the 19 participating restaurants. You can dig into donuts with chocolate sauce at La Collina, a pear tart at Crazy Aunt Helen’s, a homemade tiramisu at Lavagna, and more. The tour ends Sunday, February 19. Proceeds from the $29 passports, available here, go to Main Street programming.

