Texas State

The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist

The company still boasts a reasonable valuation and excellent growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla has been an immensely lucrative stock over its lifetime. The electric vehicle market and alternative projects give Tesla more long-term growth potential. The stock is still reasonably valued despite a recent bounce off its lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
TechCrunch

Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3

Tesla’s investor day will be held at the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin. The event will be live streamed. Some of the company’s institutional and retail investors will be invited to attend in person, according to the company. Investors will be able to see its production line and discuss topics like the company’s long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation with its leadership team, according to the company.
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery

With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...

