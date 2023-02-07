Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
MSG Sports Open to Selling Stake in Knicks, Rangers
The New York Rangers or Knicks — or both — could bring on a new minority owner. “We have no plans to sell either team … but we would certainly not rule out the possibility of selling a minority stake in the Knicks or the Rangers,” Madison Square Garden Sports president and COO David Hopkinson said Tuesday.
LeBron James Record Spurs Historic NBA Night on TV, Online
LeBron James’ record-setting Tuesday night — when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — resulted in a historic achievement for NBA exposure. The late game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder averaged 3 million viewers on TNT...
Bucks-Lakers Ticket Prices ‘Plummet’ After LeBron James Record
LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night — dropping 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and attain 38,390 for his career — during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A sellout crowd was on hand at Crypto.com...
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
NFL, World Cup Bolster Fox’s Revenue
Fox’s investments in sports are paying off. The company reported a 4% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $4.61 billion and a 4% increase in advertising revenue to $2.5 billion. The latter is attributed to the FIFA Men’s World Cup, Fox Sports’ NFL programming, political advertising revenue, and growth...
Goodell Confirms Flex Scheduling for ‘Monday Night Football’
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his Super Bowl press conference in Phoenix that ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will be able to utilize flex scheduling next season — and that Amazon may eventually have the same ability. “It wouldn’t at all surprise me at some...
Las Vegas Super Bowl to Complete NFL’s Betting Turnaround
PHOENIX — Caesars has a setup outside the family-friendly NFL Experience. The Footprint Center, where Monday’s Super Bowl opening night houses a FanDuel sportsbook. BetMGM has a sportsbook on the same grounds as where Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII will be played. The NFL’s consternation over sports betting...
Get-In Ticket Price for Super Bowl Plunges 30%
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game at State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl tickets are becoming more affordable. Since last Sunday night, the get-in price for the title game has reportedly dropped 30% from nearly $6,000 to around $4,200, per data from multiple secondary ticket markets.
Scammers Adjust Amid Shift to Digital Tickets for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — The last time the Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl, Chris DiSimone lost $5,000 due to phony tickets. Twice, DiSimone and his son, who was 13 then, tried to enter Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 with tickets they thought were real. Both times they...
Could Eagles-Chiefs Be the Most-Watched Super Bowl?
PHOENIX—When it comes to the surging NFL, television records are made to be broken. With young quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head, Rihanna headlining the halftime show, and Tom Brady possibly in the mix, Fox Sports’ telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs could become the most-watched Super Bowl ever Sunday night.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0