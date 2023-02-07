Read full article on original website
Are You Brave Enough to Let An 8 Yr Old Texan Give You A Tattoo?
When we first heard about Athena, an instant question came to mind. So far, several Texans have said yes and she is on a roll now!. Hailing out of San Antonio Texas, 8 year old Athena is working her way to becoming one of Texas' premier tattoo artists. Spending her...
Texas Included in Recall of Purina Dog Food
Taking care of our furry friends in Texas is very important. I mean, who doesn't love seeing a dog pop their head out a window while a car is stopped at a red light? Also just playing with puppies is what some describe as "heaven." But besides playing with our...
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)
Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
