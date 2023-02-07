Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene
Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested
CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged in Wallkill slashing
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Town Police in Wallkill have arrested a 25-year-old Town of Wallkill man on a charge of attempted assault after they investigated an incident late Tuesday afternoon in which a Goshen man sustained a laceration to his hand. Police said the victim and alleged assailant were...
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
queenseagle.com
Opinion: Albany must pass legislation to protect young New Yorkers from invasive police interrogations
Coerced, false confessions have caused wrongful convictions in 29 percent of the DNA-proven wrongful convictions, with youth and people with mental health issues being particularly vulnerable. Children do not understand their Fifth Amendment Rights and, as a result, frequently waive them – often with disastrous results. I am an...
talkofthesound.com
As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Prankster Cost Himself $700+ For Damaging Perry's Florist Flowers
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A 22-year-old Middletown, NY, man cost himself more than $700 in damages he caused when he sprayed plants at Perry's Florist, according to police. The man, dressed in a hazmat suit, entered the florist store on Harristown Road on January 16 and "began spraying plants and flowers with an unknown substance." Glen Rock Police Investigating If There are Other Hazmat Suit Wearing Individuals Lurking in Stores The man surrendered himself at police headquarters after being identified, and "confessed the incident was a prank," police said. The man stated that he was trying to establish himself as a “YouTuber”," police said....
State AG to appeal judge ruling that threw out murder conviction against state trooper
The state trooper still faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree reckless endangerment.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
After a construction worker died in Poughkeepsie, contractor pleads guilty to willfully violating OSHA rules
The negligence of a contractor caused the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie in 2017. Maximiliano Saban died and another of his colleague suffered personal injury after a wall collapsed on them. The wall collapsed because the contractor, Finbar O-Neil who owns OneKey LLC, did not follow OSHA safety...
Peekskill man charged with violating order of protection over 900 times
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla after they say he messaged the victim over 900 times, called her more than 25 times, and showed up at her home on multiple occasions.
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
$1.5M Embezzlement Case: Fairfield Woman Who Served As CFO Sentenced For Stealing From Company
The former chief executive officer for a Fairfield County company will serve the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.5 million, federal authorities said. She used the money on vacations, luxury cars, jewelry, and a time-share condominium, the prosecutor said. Carolina Guerreno, age 50, of the...
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Comments / 0