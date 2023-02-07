Read full article on original website
Carscoops
1016 Industries Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S A GT3 Style Makeover
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is unrivaled when it comes to high-performance sports cars that slide under the radar with a subtle design compared to outright supercars. However, thanks to 1016 Industries, the German model now has the looks to match its otherworldly performance. Officially dubbed the 992 Turbo S...
msn.com
Best Portable Tire Inflators of 2023, Tested
Slide 1 of 17: Search "portable tire inflators/air compressors" online and you'll find dozens, if not hundreds, of devices that claim to be the "best" at inflating car tires. Which one is the best for you? We're here to cut through that clutter. In order to find the truth, we rounded up a truckload of top sellers and renowned brands and pitted them against one another in our testing garage. Which one came out on top? Which tire inflators surprised or disappointed us?Our Top PicksHow did we pick our contenders? First, we polled the editorial staffs of Car and Driver, Autoweek, and Road & Track for the inflators our experts recommended. Then, we perused the internet to find out which inflators were the most popular, the best sellers, and the highest rated. Ultimately, we leaned into our expertise and automotive knowledge to whittle the list down to a manageable 13. In order to get a fair and impartial sample of portable tire inflators, we selected several brand names we know and trust, as well as a bunch of best-selling off-brand compressors with (usually) lower prices and (often) better ratings. We assembled a wide range of sizes, power, and styles to represent the many types of portable tire inflators on the market. Finally, we purposely avoided the plethora of tiny handheld inflators that look more like game controllers or smartphones than air compressors.Once we had our final tire inflator lineup, we ran them through the Gear Team wringer to see how they performed: which ones stood out, which ones dominated the competition, and which ones left us wanting more. And we photographed the whole process. (Editor's Note: The above time-lapse GIF is around two minutes of actual time; that Milwaukee inflator is a BEAST.) What to Look for in a Portable Tire Inflator TypePortable tire inflators come in many shapes and sizes, but they effectively break down into two distinct types: handheld devices and console units. The most important consideration when shopping for a tire inflator is what you'll be using it for. Handheld is the way to go for a tire inflator to keep in your car in case of emergencies. A handheld inflator should be easily stashable and simple to use. Shop for a handheld inflator that features a work light for nighttime situations, a digital gauge for accurate readings and auto-shutoff, a clamp-style valve connector, and a 12-volt plug to reliably power the device with your vehicle when you need it.Console units are ideal for everyday household and recreational inflation. Consoles should be able to inflate almost anything, from car tires to sports balls to air mattresses for car camping to rafts, toys, and SUPs for fun recreation (inflatable kayak, anyone?). Most feature multiple power options, numerous inflation attachments, and more features you won't find in a handheld. Somea re even incorporated into consoles with other tools, such as portable jump starters.On the downside, consoles didn't perform as well as handheld units in the one test we at the Gear Team were most concerned with: portable tire inflation. They all got the job done, but up and down the line the portable handheld units we tested were generally faster at tire inflation than the console compressors. Moreover, most console units can hardly be considered "portable." Yes, you can pick them up, carry them around the house, and pack them in your vehicle for vacations. But keeping a console inflator in the car in case of emergencies? Out of the question, for most of us.Related: The Best Portable Jump StartersPower SourceNo matter which portable car tire inflator you buy, look for one that features an alternate power source option. Battery-powered handhelds are portable and easy to use, but they should also have a backup 12-volt car plug, just in case. Your vehicle's 12-volt outlet will always be adjacent to your tires and is a trusty power source—unless, of course, in addition to flat tires your car has a dead battery. Pro Tip: Battery-powered items stashed in cars are often and easily neglected. If you're keeping any battery-powered device in your car, such as an inflator or jump starter, fully charge its battery every few months—say, every time you give your vehicle a detail job that includes vacuuming and interior cleaning. Wall plugs are great for top-offs at home, but the car will have to be moved close to an electrical outlet, or you'll need a very long extension cord. Or perhaps a portable generator or battery pack to plug into. Direct-to-battery power sources, such as on the Viair unit we tested, provide maximum power but can be unwieldy. More on that later. Accessories and FeaturesWhen shopping for a tire inflator, look for benefits such as: -An integrated work light for dark roadside repairs; some flash to function as emergency beacons -A digital gauge with auto shut-off, rather than analog dials-Clamp-style valve attachments are easier and more convenient than screw-on connectors-Plenty of attachments, such as a tapered nozzle for inflating air mattresses, rafts, and pool toys; a needle for sports balls; and a Presta valve chuck for some road-bike tires -Rubber feet to keep your inflator planted while operational Looking for the best tire inflator to buy in 2023? Here's what we found.
fordauthority.com
1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction
Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Goes Light And Strong With Optional Carbon-Fiber Wheels
Ford just made a big announcement for 2024 Mustang fans – the new Dark Horse will offer an optional upgrade to carbon fiber wheels. Not only do these lightweight rims bring improved performance, they also give Mustang owners extra bragging rights as we usually see this option on higher end sports cars.
socialhiker.net
Double D on Camelback!
We hiked this for the first time! It was great! Hard but awesome! Lived here for 14 years and never had hiked this one. It’s a mother but fun! Lots of scrambles. My friend did great and she almost never hiked!! 3/6 done! Need to get the next one completed!
Carscoops
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
msn.com
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
This Forgotten British Motorcycle Was One Of Steve McQueen's Favorites
Steve McQueen is an icon to car and motorcycle fans worldwide. He collected some of the finest racing hardware of his day, helped give the '68 Mustang the legendary status it deserved, and of course, loved motorcycles. In fact, McQueen was famous for talking filmmakers into working his hobby into their stories, pushing for a motorcycle sequence in "The Great Escape," among others.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner
Believe it or not, America is finally getting the Ford Ranger Raptor. Here's why it could be a great truck. The post 3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The All-New Subaru Crosstrek Finally Comes Into Focus - You Can See It Now Here
Subaru of America finally revealed the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek for U.S. customers. Check out the next-generation Crosstrek report with details and images of the upgraded power on its re-tuned engine, new design, and upgraded safety and entertainment technology. Subaru of America took a long time to uncover the 2024...
Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water
The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual 0–60 MPH, 1/4-Mile Tested: Super Shifter?
The Toyota GR Supra can now be optioned with a manual transmission, adding another layer of driver engagement to Toyota's already potent sport coupe. But rowing the Supra's gears yourself comes with a requisite sacrifice in straight-line performance compared to its automatic-equipped counterpart. Our first crack with it at the test track resulted in a 0-60-mph time of 4.3 seconds, 0.4 second slower than the quickest automatic-transmission model.
Do Electric Cars Need Oil Changes?
The maintenance and service differences between the engine in an electric vehicle (EV) and the internal combustion engine (ICE) in a gas-powered vehicle are like night and day. An ICE motor has significantly more moving parts than an EV one. That’s why an ICE motor needs motor oil to lubricate...
dornob.com
Modern Mobile Log Cabin … or Portable Prefab Pile of Logs?
Anything but your conventional log cabin home, one might see this structure atop a mountain or on a lake and and think it a pile of rough-cut wood logs rather than a cleverly camouflaged modular living and work space. Designed by Hans Linberg, the ‘logs’ are merely a wood building...
dornob.com
Rolling Home: 1948 Bus Remodeled into Handcrafted Abode
Two years after it went up on Craigslist with the simple description “runs, drives, stops, registered,” a 1948 Chevy bus became a bohemian hand-crafted home by the name of Ophelia. Freelance surf-craft builder Ryan Lovelace renovated the interior, which already featured a microbus extension on top, to make it a comfortable residence.
Carscoops
A 2024 Ford Mustang Shooting Brake Isn’t The Worst Idea We’ve Seen
This is an independent design render by Sugar Design and is not affiliated with Ford in any way. The internet’s reaction to the seventh-generation Ford Mustang appears largely positive but we know how the carmaker could have won over even more performance car enthusiasts. Launching the new model with a Shooting Brake variant.
Nissan Ditches Titan For Maverick Rival
The Nissan Titan has always enjoyed a very distant last-place slot in the full-size truck market here. Tired of not even being able to rival the Toyota Tundra, Nissan reportedly is just going to call it quits on the Titan and instead jump into the once-again growing small pickup truck market.
freightwaves.com
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
