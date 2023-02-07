Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
wtaq.com
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
wtaq.com
Bird Diverters Installed In Marinette, Ozaukee, And Winnebago Counties
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Beginning the week of February 13, an American Transmission Company (ATC) contractor will install over 450 bird diverters on the wires of three high-voltage electric transmission lines in Marinette, Ozaukee, and Winnebago counties. Canadian-based FulcrumAir will install the bird flight diverters using a fully autonomous LineFly...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Prioritizes Officers’ Mental Health with Guest Musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
wtaq.com
Microphones At Green Bay City Hall A ‘Violation of Civil Rights’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Tensions were high at Tuesday’s Green Bay City Council meeting, after council members started to notice something…. Alderperson Chris Wery raised a concern for privacy at the meeting after a recent discovery of microphones that were installed at city hall without the council knowing.
wtaq.com
Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
wtaq.com
UW-Green Bay Expands Future Phoenix Program to Kewaunee County Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program continues to gain momentum with a new partnership between Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg-Casco high schools in Kewaunee County. Current high school sophomores from those schools will have the opportunity to apply...
wtaq.com
Change Is Coming For Green Bay Film Festival
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival...
wtaq.com
St. Norbert College Names Next President
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. According to an email to the campus community, Laurie Joyner will be introduced as the college’s ninth president on Friday. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Phoenix try to win another one
(WNFL) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team will go for another win tonight when they host Oakland at the Kress Center. The Phoenix come into the game with a 3-22 overall record and 2-12 in the Horizon League. Oakland is 10-15 overall and 8-6 in the...
wtaq.com
GB cold snap costly
Hard to win a 40 minute college basketball game when your offense fails to score a point in more than 11 minutes. The Green Bay Phoenix hit the drought midway through the second half allowing the Oakland Golden Grizzles to pull away for a 59-47 victory at the Kress Center Thursday night. GB struggled on the offensive end in the first half too, managing only 18 points to trail by 11 at the break. Cade Meyer helped fuel a comeback effort with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix pulled to within two in the second half. But from the 14 minute mark, to the final three minutes, GB didn’t score a point. The Phoenix fall to 3-23 on the year, 2-13 in Horizon League play. They’ll host Detroit Mercy at the Kress on Saturday night with a 6:00 PM tip. The Titans arrive after falling to Milwaukee 94-89 in a shootout. The Panthers got 26 from B.J. Freeman to stay within a game of the Horizon League lead at 11-4, they are 17-8 overall. Detroit Mercy got 42 points from Antoine Davis, the NCAA scoring leader who is roughly 300 points behind Pete Maravich’s all time NCAA scoring record.
