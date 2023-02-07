Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
This stock screener analyzes stocks and the market to help you make risk-free investments
Whether you’re new to the stock market or a seasoned investor, managing your investments is a lot of work. There’s research and analysis involved if you want to build wealth and gain passive income. You could try doing it manually yourself, or you could make the process easier with this stock screener and educational platform from Tykr.
Cult of Mac
Bare-bones mobile workstation is ready for anything, anywhere [Setups]
Sure, you only need a MacBook Air or Pro to get things done almost anywhere. Or maybe an iPad with a stand and keyboard. But if you want to be more comfortable (and productive), wouldn’t you want a fuller computer setup? Today’s incredibly spare featured setup gets the job done.
Cult of Mac
New OnePlus mechanical keyboard plays well with Macs
Best-known for its smartphones, OnePlus broadened its horizons Tuesday by rolling out the new OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard, among other products. The keeb’s name may be off-kilter, but its design and functionality, co-engineered by well-known keyboard maker Keychron, look right on target for Mac users.
Cult of Mac
Triple-display MacBook Pro rig perches in attic ‘closet’ [Setups]
A room is what you make of it, and today’s featured computer setup finds a home in a room only a computer science student could make. He may have to live in a windowless attic, but he brings a lot of computing power and light to it, making it look and feel larger than it is.
Cult of Mac
Buy any 2 SwitchEasy accessories, get 20% off both
The Cult of Mac Store opened up a new sale Thursday, offering a discount of 20% off purchases of any two SwitchEasy accessories. With 98 products to choose from, that covers a wide variety of needs any Apple user might have. SwitchEasy collection as a whole, and read more about...
Cult of Mac
Get huge deals: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro and Office reduced by 91% at CdkeySales!
The big February Sale with massive discounts on Microsoft software is well underway at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. You can save big on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Any Cult of Mac reader who wants a great deal on Windows 10 and more can click on the links below....
Cult of Mac
Clever iOS 17 concept wishes for Split View, sideloading and more
A skilled concept artist created a video with a wish list of new features for iOS 17, including displaying two applications at once and directly installing applications outside of the App Store. Plus quite a few more additions. It’s a demonstration that, as good as iPhone is, there’s plenty room...
Cult of Mac
Classic puzzle adventure Myst makes the jump to iPhone and iPad
The best-selling PC game of the 20th century has been reborn as Myst Mobile. Anyone who wants to relive the classic, or play an amazing game for the first time, can install it on iPhone and iPad and start playing for free. This isn’t a knockoff. Cyan, the developer of...
Cult of Mac
Translate text anywhere on your iPhone
You can instantly translate text anywhere on your iPhone and Mac. You don’t need to futz around retyping or copying text into a Google Translate tab — you can select text and get translations from 11 languages wherever you are. It’s extremely fast and it works everywhere: not...
Cult of Mac
Apple Pencil 2 is more affordable than ever after a $40 discount
The Apple Pencil 2 is again down to its lowest price of $89, a sweet $40 off its $129. If you use your iPad heavily for note-taking or sketching, the Apple Pencil 2 is a no-brainer. Apple’s handy iPad accessory can magnetically attach to the tablet and charge wirelessly.
Cult of Mac
Get 8 gadgets in one with this $21.99 flashlight multitool
Don’t get us wrong, apps are great. But no matter how much they push the envelope of your iPhone’s technology, there’s only so much they can do for you on a camping trip. That’s when we gadget lovers have to go a little more analog with tools like this nifty 8-in-1 utility flashlight from WonderCube.
