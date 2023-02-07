Henrico to offer $15 rabies vaccinations for pets Feb. 25

The Henrico County Police Division will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.

Each vaccine costs $15 and must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation are included. Pets from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. Licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current. Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

For details, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.