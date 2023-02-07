ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico to offer $15 rabies vaccinations for pets Feb. 25

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
The Henrico County Police Division will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.

Each vaccine costs $15 and must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation are included. Pets from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. Licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current. Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

For details, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

