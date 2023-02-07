Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso Museum of Archaeology hosts lecture about origins of the Mescalero Apache
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the public to its first lecture of the 2023 Lecture Series, Máshgálíí and the Origins of the Mescalero People. Máshgálíí and the Origins of the Mescalero People will be presented by Tribe Elder...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso will cover rent, operational costs of businesses at new Innovation Factory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is offering to cover 100% of the rent and operational costs associated with manufacturing technology businesses looking to start or relocate their company to El Paso’s Innovation Factory on Airport property. The City of El Paso International Airport...
cbs4local.com
15th annual 'Cupids Chase' 5K returns to Mesilla
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — The 15th annual Cupids Chase 5K returns to Old Mesilla Plaza, Saturday, February 11. Every February, this national race series celebrates Community Options’ founding in 1989. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options, Inc....
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
SISD students to assist community members with free income tax preparations
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High school students in the Socorro Independent School District will be offering free tax preparation services to the community starting Monday. Career and technical education students will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. through April 13 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado,...
cbs4local.com
Michelob Ultra El Paso marathon to take place this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Michelob Ultra marathon will be held in El Paso on Sunday. The marathon will start at San Elizario High School at 7 a.m. and end at the El Paso County Coliseum. Buses will be available to transport marathon runners to the start line.
cbs4local.com
South-central El Paso bar ordered to temporarily close due to alleged criminal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Attorney's Office ordered a bar in south-central El Paso to close temporarily Friday due to alleged repeated criminal activity since 2019. The El Paso County Attorney's Office obtained a temporary restraining order against Cantina Cazadores, located at 3530 Durazno Ave.,...
cbs4local.com
Worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded using force on child
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — In a CBS4 exclusive, a former childcare worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded the moment another daycare worker appeared to use force against a child. Alexis Arzabal was able to record the incident with her phone. Arzabal said since she...
cbs4local.com
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
cbs4local.com
El Paso International Airport adds new non-stop flights to California, Florida
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso International Airport has added two new non-stop flights to California and Florida. Southwest Airlines is now offering daily service to Long Beach, California and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Daily flights to Long Beach Airport (LGB) will be offered beginning July 11....
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD police chief says school safe after unlocked door found during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police chief for the El Paso Independent School District spoke to CBS4 about the breakdown in safety after the lockdown at Franklin High School on Monday. Manuel Chavira the El Paso ISD police chief said the situation at Franklin High School...
cbs4local.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
cbs4local.com
Fabens students join UTEP band while still in high school
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two students from the Fabens Independent School District are the first-ever high school students to join the band at the University of Texas at El Paso while still in high school. The students were Michael Detteman and Julian Iglesias. Both Dettemand and Iglesias are in...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Zoo hosts annual 'Quit Bugging Me' Valentine's event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Zoo is ready to take those names for its annual Quit Bugging Me Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police receives more than 700 body-worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
cbs4local.com
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso High School evacuating students after reports of a smell
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso High School is evacuating students after a report of a smell Wednesday afternoon. El Paso firefighters responded to the school around 2:49 p.m. Crews are checking the campus. No injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire ladder used to rescue person from railroad track near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person at the top of railroad bridge needed help in west El Paso early Friday morning. El Paso Fire Department was called to assist Border Patrol agents just after 5:30 a.m. A person was stuck at the top of a railroad bridge along...
cbs4local.com
Body cam footage requested involving El Paso police officers in viral video denied by city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso says it will not release the police body camera footage showing a controversial incident outside a house party in far El Paso. The incident occurred at the 3100 block of Blue Dirt in far east El Paso on Saturday,...
cbs4local.com
Pope Francis names new auxiliary Bishop for Diocese of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso. Francis named Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. The bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and the present Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso.
Comments / 0