El Paso, TX

15th annual 'Cupids Chase' 5K returns to Mesilla

LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — The 15th annual Cupids Chase 5K returns to Old Mesilla Plaza, Saturday, February 11. Every February, this national race series celebrates Community Options’ founding in 1989. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options, Inc....
MESILLA, NM
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
SISD students to assist community members with free income tax preparations

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High school students in the Socorro Independent School District will be offering free tax preparation services to the community starting Monday. Career and technical education students will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. through April 13 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado,...
SOCORRO, TX
Michelob Ultra El Paso marathon to take place this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Michelob Ultra marathon will be held in El Paso on Sunday. The marathon will start at San Elizario High School at 7 a.m. and end at the El Paso County Coliseum. Buses will be available to transport marathon runners to the start line.
EL PASO, TX
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso International Airport adds new non-stop flights to California, Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso International Airport has added two new non-stop flights to California and Florida. Southwest Airlines is now offering daily service to Long Beach, California and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Daily flights to Long Beach Airport (LGB) will be offered beginning July 11....
EL PASO, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
Fabens students join UTEP band while still in high school

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two students from the Fabens Independent School District are the first-ever high school students to join the band at the University of Texas at El Paso while still in high school. The students were Michael Detteman and Julian Iglesias. Both Dettemand and Iglesias are in...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Zoo hosts annual 'Quit Bugging Me' Valentine's event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Zoo is ready to take those names for its annual Quit Bugging Me Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso police receives more than 700 body-worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
EL PASO, TX
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso High School evacuating students after reports of a smell

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso High School is evacuating students after a report of a smell Wednesday afternoon. El Paso firefighters responded to the school around 2:49 p.m. Crews are checking the campus. No injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing...
EL PASO, TX
Pope Francis names new auxiliary Bishop for Diocese of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso. Francis named Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. The bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and the present Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX

