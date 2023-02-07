ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Delaware Gazette

Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced

The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus

While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator

Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The mystery of the America’s first Black country club

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County

Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware County Schools Eligible For Free Trees

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a chance for Delaware County schools – including elementary, middle, and high schools – to receive free tree seedlings. The aim of this program is to teach students the significance of trees in regards to their health, community, and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
MANSFIELD, OH
