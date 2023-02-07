Read full article on original website
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
Jennifer Garner Won The Internet With Her Response After Clip Of Jennifer Coolidge Proclaiming She Wanted To Play ‘A Dolphin’ Went Viral
Following the viral clip of Jennifer Coolidge saying she wanted to play a "dolphin," Jennifer Garner had the best response.
Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Suffers In Silence At Times': 'I'm A Human Being Like Everybody Else'
Although it's hard to believe, Jennifer Lopez has a vulnerable side too.During the red carpet premiere of Amazon Prime's Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday, January 18, the stunning star opened up about the parts of her that may not be so perfect."How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," the award-winning artist and actor explained to a news publication at the star-studded event. JENNIFER LOPEZ DAZZLES IN GOLD AS SHE FLIES SOLO FOR 'SHOTGUN WEDDING' PREMIERE — SEE THE RED CARPET PHOTOS!"I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Madonna Was Hard To Recognize At The Grammys & Fans Have Questions About Her Face
Madonna took the stage at the Grammy Awards Sunday night and her look sparked a wave of concern from her fans online. The Like A Prayer singer introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their Unholy performance at the ceremony and fans were quick to point out that Madonna didn't look like herself, especially her face.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
netflixjunkie.com
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Madonna responds to criticism about her face following Grammys appearance: 'I'm caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny'
In her latest Instagram post, Madonna hit back at critics who said her face is unrecognizable due to plastic surgery.
Harry Styles sparks backlash with Grammys acceptance speech: 'The most White privilege-iest thing'
Harry Styles took home the award for 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy Awards, but his acceptance speech has prompted criticism from viewers accusing him of white privilege.
'I Don't Recognize Her': Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'Having Too Much Work Done' To Her Face While Applying Lip Gloss
Gwen Stefani shared some snaps showing off some lipgloss, but fans had something to say about her appearance. "nothing satisfies my sweet tooth like a glossy moment … 💕gx @gxvebeauty," the No Doubt frontwoman, 53, captioned the snaps via Instagram on Monday, January 30. Fans then weighed in on Stefani's look. One person wrote, "Gwen these pictures don't even look like you," while another echoed similar thoughts, writing, "Where did Gwen go , haven’t seen her for quite awhile."A third person said, "I don’t recognize her. I saw her performing live in LA in the late 90s. Dial it back...
Marie Claire
Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck He Was Becoming a Meme at the Grammys, But He "Chose Not to Change His Expression," Seat Filler Reveals
If you're reading this, I'm assuming you're aware that Ben Affleck's apparent misery at Sunday's Grammys quickly spread around the internet, instantly becoming a classic meme. But while one lip reader assumed that Affleck's lack of enthusiasm started something of a tiff between the actor and his wife Jennifer Lopez, a seat filler who was at their table for part of the night has revealed that they actually thought it was funny.
netflixjunkie.com
After Oprah Snub, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend an Adorable Celebration of Ellen DeGeneres’ Vow Renewal With Portia
Since the release of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, the Duchess has been keeping a low profile. Although many commentators and experts have their interpretations about the Duchess being laying low. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared together at a surprising event of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. Let us find out more about the occasion and the couple’s time together.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi
Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, were captured in good spirits while walking in Barcelona. The former soccer player and Shakira’s ex even shut down rumors of Chia Marti’s alleged anxiety attack. “An anxiety attack? An anxiety attack? Having an anxiety attack is complicated. Please,...
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
ETOnline.com
Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Showed a Side of Himself She's Never Seen Before After GRAMMYs Loss
Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reacts to 2023 Grammys Tribute
The late dancer and TV personality was honored during the award show on Feb. 5.
