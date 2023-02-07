Read full article on original website
Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller
This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
stateofhockey.com
10 Semifinalists named for Ms. Hockey Award
5 Finalists announced Feb. 17, winner announced at Feb. 26 banquet. Ten Semifinalists have been named for the coveted Ms. Hockey Award, presented by Let’s Play Hockey, the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association, and the Minnesota Wild. The list will be narrowed to five finalists on Feb. 17 with...
Jackson County Pilot
Wrestling dropping weight class starting next season
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors last week voted to drop the number of weight classes in Minnesota from 14 to 13. Minnesota had used 14 weight classes since it bumped up from 13 for the 2002-03 season. The move effectively gets rid of one upper weight...
mprnews.org
'Lizzo! Blizzard! Blizzo!' These 6th graders nailed the Name a Snowplow contest
Move over recording academy, Lizzo has another award worth celebrating. “Blizzo” won second place in the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. While the name came from multiple sources, no one championed it as hard as Ann Mack’s sixth grade class...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
15+ Unique And Memorable Valentines Date Ideas In Minnesota
We are one week away from Valentine’s Day and I could not be happier! While I do not have a romantic partner myself, I am still looking for things I can do for Galentine’s Day or something for myself. So whether you want to do something with your romantic partner, a friend or two, or just yourself, here are some ideas you can do at home or around Minnesota.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Minnesota National Guard troops celebrate after week of grueling training in Norway
TRONDHEIM, Norway -- A week of grueling, winter warfare training is over for Minnesota's citizen soldiers.A bright moon in the night sky signals the end of a journey for Minnesota National Guard troops. A final 3 mile ski down the mountain to a rendezvous point.Here they shed some gear and prepare to be bused back to the garrison. Daylight reveals the mountain they climbed and the views they will never forget.It didn't take long to load their equipment and climb aboard. The bus smells of a week in the field, but that's okay, as it's also the smell of accomplishment for...
KIMT
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Minnesota
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
'I feel very fortunate' | Rep. Angie Craig back in Minnesota after attack
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said she has her morning coffee to thank for helping her fight off an attacker in Washington, D.C. Thursday. In a new statement released Friday, the Minnesota Democrat said she "was very, very lucky that I was not more injured" after a man followed her into an elevator inside her apartment building Thursday morning and allegedly punched her in the chin with a closed fist and grabbed her neck.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
It’s Nat’l Pizza Day: Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Topping?
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
