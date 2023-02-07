Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"Me neither" - Stan Wawrinka humorously agrees with fan who questioned how the Swiss star won three Grand Slam titles
Trying to regain his top level for some time now, tennis star Stan Wawrinka recently showed that he has a great sense of humor as well. The Swiss player quipped that he had no idea how he managed to win three Grand Slam titles. The 37-year-old is one of the...
Yardbarker
Djokovic can break more records of his rival Nadal at Roland Garros than just 22 Grand Slams
Novak Djokovic can make history in the upcoming 2023 Roland Garros and once more rewrite history. The Serbian star has been a dominant force on the ATP Tour for years, amassing an impressive 22 Grand Slam titles so far. But if he were to win the 2023 Roland Garros, he would surpass his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, and claim the title of the player with the most Grand Slams in history.
Yardbarker
Carlos Alcaraz talks difficulty of hitting signature drop shot against Nadal and Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz developed a fondness for drop shots but executing them properly is really tough against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard executed it at a very high level during his title run at Madrid last year opting for it in really important rallies. Alcaraz was able to defeat Nadal and Djokovic back to back which is not something many were able to do and a large part of that was the drop shot.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios resumes online feud with Bernard Tomic, takes shot at compatriot's new training technique
Reigning Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios recently rekindled his off-the-field rivalry with compatriot Bernard Tomic. Kyrgios once again indulged himself in a war of words with Tomic following the latter's "revolutionary" idea for tennis. Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recently shared a video on social media that shows Tomic riding a...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media: "She still needs time to develop and time to find out who she is"
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media and things outside of tennis if she hopes to continue her tennis career. Raducanu was accused many times of putting tennis second after rising to stardom following her surprising US Open win. The British player didn't have a very good year in 2022 suffering from many injuries. Media quickly attributed that to a lack of practice time and when she injured herself in Auckland, the same headlines returned.
Yardbarker
"She's getting spanked" - Stubbs recalls when Parks outplayed Serena during US Open practice
Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has recalled how rising young US star, Alycia Parks, outclassed Williams in a practice session prior to the US Open last year. Stubbs teamed up with the 23-time Grand Slam champion before Williams' last ever major appearance in New York at the end of last summer.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"
Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer needs ‘something very unique’ to accept BBC Wimbledon position, says former pro
Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja believes Roger Federer needs to be offered ‘something special’ and ‘unique’ by the BBC in order to accept a role in their Wimbledon coverage. Before bidding an emotional farewell to professional tennis at the Laver Cup in September, Federer promised...
Yardbarker
"She would have won it, for sure" - Stubbs on Serena Williams missing out on 2017 Wimbledon
Rennae Stubbs fully believes that Serena Williams would have won Wimbledon in 2017 if she didn't get pregnant. Serena Williams opened the 2017 year with a dominant display at the Australian Open beating her sister Venus in the final to win her 23rd grand slam title. She looked in a great position to win a few more but she became pregnant later that year announcing it officially on April 19th.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: 18-year old Fils through to the quarter-finals, defeating Bautista-Agut
French wildcard Arthur Fils advanced to the first ATP Tour quarter finals of his career at the Montpellier Open by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. ✅ Gasquet. ✅ RBA@ArthurFils1 defeats Bautista Agut 6-3 6-4 to...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Bublik furiously obliterates racquet during Open Sud de France tie
Alexander Bublik lost his cool after falling beinh 0-6 in the final set tiebreak in Montpellier smashing three racquets beforer continuing play. Alexander Bublik is known as a player that takes tennis a bit less seriously than you average player at least that is belief with the truth a bit differently. Bublik walked back his comments about disliking tennis recently and it's clear that he truly does care. He might not have the burning passion of Djokovic or Nadal but very few do.
tennisuptodate.com
"You are one tough cookie" - Tennis world including Gauff, Azarenka shower Jessica Pegula with support following reveal of mom's cardiac arrest
Jessica Pegula has received warm messages and words of support from her peers after revealing details about her mother Kim Pegula’s health for the first time since incident in 2022. Kim Pegula, who is the president and owner of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and the NHL team Buffalo...
tennisuptodate.com
"You don’t win a Grand Slam by luck, she can come back and challenge again": McEnroe backs Raducanu to return to top of women's tennis
Emma Raducanu will contest for Grand Slams again according to John McEnroe who believes that she has the talent needed to return to the top. Emma Raducanu hasn't had much success since winning the US Open but John McEnroe believes in her. He believes far more after she proved him wrong at the US Open which he happily admitted. The American player questioned Raducanu after her Wimbledon retirement but admitted he was wrong when she won Wimbledon a few months later.
