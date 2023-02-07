ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

edglentoday.com

SIUE School of Nursing Awarded $1,050,000 HRSA Grant to Impact Nursing in Underserved Areas

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) has been awarded a $1,050,000 grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The project focuses on recruitment of students and faculty with emphasis on diversifying the nursing workforce and retention of pre-nursing and nursing students. In addition, revision of the SON curriculum will ensure to prepare nursing students to practice in underserved areas.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Ed Mullins for 42 Years of Service

EDWARDSVILLE - After a 42-year career with Prairie Farms Dairy, industry executive Ed Mullins retired on December 31, 2022. This followed his decision in late 2021 to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer in 2022. A celebration of his...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro East Mayhem Youth Rugby Program Returning

EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Mayhem Youth Rugby Program is returning for 2023 and will meet for both contact and non-contact sessions for the fall and spring. Non-contact sessions will be held for boys and girls ages 6-10, and contact sessions will be held for ages 10-13. Sign in to hide this notification.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care

EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

Slurped Daiquiri Announces New Hours, New Location Plans, Success So Far

EAST ALTON - Jasmin Donlow, owner of the Slurped Daiquiri location in East Alton, said they’ve been off to a great start as they approach their first year in business, and that their “sister location” in Granite City is also doing very well. She announced new business hours for the East Alton location and said there are plans to add a third location later this year.
EAST ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Cougars Travel to Lindenwood for Thursday Contest

SIUE Cougars (16-9, 7-5 OVC) at Lindenwood LIONS (9-16, 4-8 OVC) Thursday, February 9, 7:00 p.m. With the game tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Ray'Sean Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. The Cougars led by as many as 15 with 16:19 to play in the second half. The Trojans erased their deficit, bringing the game to within five points with just over five minutes to go. The Trojans' CJ White knocked down two free throws, forcing the Cougars to take a 60 second timeout to draw up a last second opportunity to prevent overtime. Taylor sealed the game following the timeout.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

