SIUE Cougars (16-9, 7-5 OVC) at Lindenwood LIONS (9-16, 4-8 OVC) Thursday, February 9, 7:00 p.m. With the game tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Ray'Sean Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. The Cougars led by as many as 15 with 16:19 to play in the second half. The Trojans erased their deficit, bringing the game to within five points with just over five minutes to go. The Trojans' CJ White knocked down two free throws, forcing the Cougars to take a 60 second timeout to draw up a last second opportunity to prevent overtime. Taylor sealed the game following the timeout.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO