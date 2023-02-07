Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Related
edglentoday.com
SIUE School of Nursing Awarded $1,050,000 HRSA Grant to Impact Nursing in Underserved Areas
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) has been awarded a $1,050,000 grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The project focuses on recruitment of students and faculty with emphasis on diversifying the nursing workforce and retention of pre-nursing and nursing students. In addition, revision of the SON curriculum will ensure to prepare nursing students to practice in underserved areas.
edglentoday.com
Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Ed Mullins for 42 Years of Service
EDWARDSVILLE - After a 42-year career with Prairie Farms Dairy, industry executive Ed Mullins retired on December 31, 2022. This followed his decision in late 2021 to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer in 2022. A celebration of his...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Mayhem Youth Rugby Program Returning
EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Mayhem Youth Rugby Program is returning for 2023 and will meet for both contact and non-contact sessions for the fall and spring. Non-contact sessions will be held for boys and girls ages 6-10, and contact sessions will be held for ages 10-13. Sign in to hide this notification.
edglentoday.com
Metro-East Lutheran Girls Get Past Madison, Move On To Face Carlyle In Regional Semis
EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School girl’s basketball team opened up their postseason with a 54-34 win over the visiting Madison Trojans in the Regional Quarterfinals. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care
EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
edglentoday.com
Coach Roundtree Looks For Strong Future For SIUE Charter Boys Basketball Program
EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Charter School Cougars worked hard the entire game in a defeat to Edwardsville on Wednesday. SIUE had good moments and played to the end under Coach Shawn Roundtree and continues to build its program. Edwardsville High School head boys coach Dustin Battas spoke with the utmost...
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
edglentoday.com
Thatha Sets SIUE Single-Game Rebounding Record with 25 In Win Over Lindenwood
ST CHARLES, Mo. – Senior Ajulu Thatha set the SIUE women's basketball single-game rebounding record with 25 and the Cougars shot 44 percent (23-52) in the contest to run past Lindenwood on Thursday afternoon at Hyland Arena. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss...
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Announces New Hours, New Location Plans, Success So Far
EAST ALTON - Jasmin Donlow, owner of the Slurped Daiquiri location in East Alton, said they’ve been off to a great start as they approach their first year in business, and that their “sister location” in Granite City is also doing very well. She announced new business hours for the East Alton location and said there are plans to add a third location later this year.
edglentoday.com
Cougars Travel to Lindenwood for Thursday Contest
SIUE Cougars (16-9, 7-5 OVC) at Lindenwood LIONS (9-16, 4-8 OVC) Thursday, February 9, 7:00 p.m. With the game tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Ray'Sean Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. The Cougars led by as many as 15 with 16:19 to play in the second half. The Trojans erased their deficit, bringing the game to within five points with just over five minutes to go. The Trojans' CJ White knocked down two free throws, forcing the Cougars to take a 60 second timeout to draw up a last second opportunity to prevent overtime. Taylor sealed the game following the timeout.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Swimmers Win Nine Of 11 Events, As Tigers Win Southern Illinois Boys Championships, Warriors Second
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School boys swimming team won nine of the 11 events on the program, while Collinsville and Granite City won one event each, as the Tigers won the Southern Illinois Boys Championships meet Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The Tigers won the meet...
edglentoday.com
Bunten, Orf and Ohl Recognized: Three Baseball Cougars Named to Preseason All-OVC Team
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Three SIUE baseball players have earned preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference honors. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Senior designated hitter Brady Bunten, junior outfielder Brennan Orf and junior third baseman Josh Ohl were named...
Comments / 0