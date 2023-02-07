ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
PATTERSON, LA
WAFB

New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DCFS contacted after finding child during drug bust; 2 people arrested, 150 lethal doses of fentanyl seized

The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In January 2023, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge identified Lamarcos Robinson as the suspected distributor of a lethal dose of fentanyl resulting in an individual’s death that occurred in 2022. Over the course of the last month, Agents conducted an investigation into Robinson, during which an EBRSO Narcotics Agent acting in an undercover capacity purchased fentanyl from Robinson on 4 occasions. As a result of this investigation, Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Robinson as well as a search warrant for the apartment he was using to sell fentanyl.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
JARREAU, LA
brproud.com

Springfield man pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Springfield man pleads guilty to wire fraud in connection with a pandemic unemployment benefits fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., Chaz Watkins, 35, of Springfield admitted that using Louisiana inmates’ and other’s personal information between December 2019 and September 2021 to submit claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
SPRINGFIELD, LA

