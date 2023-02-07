The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In January 2023, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge identified Lamarcos Robinson as the suspected distributor of a lethal dose of fentanyl resulting in an individual’s death that occurred in 2022. Over the course of the last month, Agents conducted an investigation into Robinson, during which an EBRSO Narcotics Agent acting in an undercover capacity purchased fentanyl from Robinson on 4 occasions. As a result of this investigation, Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Robinson as well as a search warrant for the apartment he was using to sell fentanyl.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO