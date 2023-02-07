Read full article on original website
Providence police respond to shooting on North Main Street
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street. Major David Lapatin said the shooting resulted in “serious injury,” but further details have not yet been released. Police were seen searching through a white BMW that was parked near the scene.
Man shot, killed in South Providence
Police say they have a person in custody following the shooting on Burnside Street.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
theweektoday.com
Man jumps to his death from Bourne Bridge
A 32-year-old Wareham man jumped to his death from the Bourne Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 11, Bourne Police Chief Brandon M. Esip announced in a Facebook post. On Saturday night, Bourne and State Police were notified about a man climbing the bridge. When officers arrived, no one was there. The...
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun
Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
ABC6.com
Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
wgbh.org
'Honestly, it's a miracle': Brockton Hospital nurse describes evacuation during 10-alarm fire
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
Ailson Barbosa of Brockton featured on unsolved homicide playing cards
The state police featured a playing card on social media Wednesday with the unsolved case of a Brockton victim.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NECN
A Boston Police Officer Was Fired Twice. Arbitration Got Him His Job Back — But Should It?
Imagine you have a really important job and you get fired from that job twice for two separate incidents. Should you get the job back?. Mayor Michelle Wu fears too many fired Boston police officers get reinstated to the force, and she has a plan to reform police accountability. A publicly available strategy outlines her willingness to leverage current police union contract negotiations to get the reform she seeks.
