Boston, MA

Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Man jumps to his death from Bourne Bridge

A 32-year-old Wareham man jumped to his death from the Bourne Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 11, Bourne Police Chief Brandon M. Esip announced in a Facebook post. On Saturday night, Bourne and State Police were notified about a man climbing the bridge. When officers arrived, no one was there. The...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton

BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

A Boston Police Officer Was Fired Twice. Arbitration Got Him His Job Back — But Should It?

Imagine you have a really important job and you get fired from that job twice for two separate incidents. Should you get the job back?. Mayor Michelle Wu fears too many fired Boston police officers get reinstated to the force, and she has a plan to reform police accountability. A publicly available strategy outlines her willingness to leverage current police union contract negotiations to get the reform she seeks.
BOSTON, MA

