1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
Two missing teens from same Gwinnett County school found dead in unrelated cases, police say
The two attended Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County. Police say the cases are not related.
16-year-old who vanished is 2nd teen to be found dead from same Gwinnett high school this week
Her remains were found near a highway 20 miles from her home earlier this week.
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alleged auto thieves face charges in connection to multiple car thefts and leading police on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County on Friday evening. Police arrested a group of four men suspected of multiple car thefts on Rockbridge Road and Deshon Road in...
Man found unconscious in tree in north Ga. dies from his injuries
The coroner says the 74-yaer-old man died from complications from a leg injury.
Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
Woman desperate to find her dog after home ransacked
A DeKalb County woman's home was ransacked while she was at church. The burglar made off with some valuables, but nothing more valuable than her dog Hershey.
Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery
Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
Union City families, police at odds over if man's death was murder or suicide
The death of Henry Hutchins Jr. was ruled a suicide last year. However, his father said he thinks there’s evidence his son was killed.
Road rage driver pulls gun on another car, ends up shooting himself, Paulding deputies say
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
‘Didn’t want to kill anyone:’ Ga. EMT crashes car at 120 MPH after he says accelerator got stuck
James Bennefield was on his way to work when his car malfunctioned, causing him to crash.
17-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection to Gainesville shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police said Thursday they had arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with attempted murder in connection to an early January shooting that left a man critically injured. The incident occurred Jan. 9 at the Shades Valley Apartments. A man was found shot outside at the...
