Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended

The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade. Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported. That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the...
FORT HOOD, TX
KHOU

Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Ships in the US Navy Fleet

China has the world’s largest naval fleet by numbers, followed by Russia and North Korea, with the United States coming in fourth. Numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as the size, quality, and capabilities of naval vessels can vary widely. When measured by mass, the U.S. naval fleet dominates all other nations with […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Ships and Submarines In The US Navy

An American general recently predicted a war with China over Taiwan in 2025 in a memo leaked to NBC News. The island nation lies just 97 miles east of the Chinese mainland. Based on current relations with Taiwan, the official State Department position is that the U.S. maintains its “capacity to resist any resort to […]
OHIO STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor

Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023. Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Independent

First images of Chinese spy balloon debris pulled from Atlantic Ocean released by US Navy

New images released by the US Navy show the debris from a destroyed Chinese spy balloon being pulled from the water in the Atlantic Ocean.The images are the first close-up look at the object that Pentagon officials described as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” that was discovered travelling over sensitive US military sites last week. The balloon was shot down over the ocean on Sunday off the coast of South Carolina after being tracked across the US for days by the military. The new photographs are dated 5 February, the day after the balloon was downed by an F-22 Raptor...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
MilitaryTimes

Soldier dies in transit to National Training Center

A 26-year-old Army private died from an undetermined medical emergency that arose while on a flight to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday. Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, with the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia had served nearly three years on active duty prior to his death, according to an Army statement.
FORT IRWIN, CA
Navy Times

Navy explosive ordnance disposal techs launch Snow Crab Exercise

Navy explosive ordnance disposal units kicked off the Snow Crab Exercise Saturday at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota, with the goal of boosting sailors’ combat effectiveness in the Arctic and similar environments. Leaders warn it is imperative for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence in the region,...
LITTLE FALLS, MN

