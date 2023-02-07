Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Is ‘Maneuverable’ And Has Violated U.S. Airspace
Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday that the North American Aerospace Defense Command continues to monitor the Chinese spy balloon closely. It continues to move eastward and is over the central part of the continental US, he added, “It’s as specific as I’m
For the 2nd year in a row, Iran is sailing its biggest warship around the world to show off its growing navy
Iran's navy chief said two Iranian warships are sailing around the globe to "show the authority of the dear people of Iran to the whole world."
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
MilitaryTimes
Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended
The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade. Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported. That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the...
Pentagon says Chinese spy balloon attempted to surveil 'strategic sites' in the U.S.
The U.S. military brought down the Chinese surveillance balloon on Saturday afternoon once it reached the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast after it traveled across the continental United States.
KHOU
Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon
WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
The Largest Ships in the US Navy Fleet
China has the world’s largest naval fleet by numbers, followed by Russia and North Korea, with the United States coming in fourth. Numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as the size, quality, and capabilities of naval vessels can vary widely. When measured by mass, the U.S. naval fleet dominates all other nations with […]
The Fastest Ships and Submarines In The US Navy
An American general recently predicted a war with China over Taiwan in 2025 in a memo leaked to NBC News. The island nation lies just 97 miles east of the Chinese mainland. Based on current relations with Taiwan, the official State Department position is that the U.S. maintains its “capacity to resist any resort to […]
theaviationgeekclub.com
The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor
Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023. Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023.
Military.com
Navy Swats 'Wokeness' Claims in Bid to Reach Older Americans Who Could Influence Recruiting
As Navy leaders left another conference behind, one thing that emerged from the Surface Navy Association panels and discussions this week was an emphasis on the strength and capability of sailors -- a shift that seems part of an effort to boost recruiting and push back against a growing political narrative.
First images of Chinese spy balloon debris pulled from Atlantic Ocean released by US Navy
New images released by the US Navy show the debris from a destroyed Chinese spy balloon being pulled from the water in the Atlantic Ocean.The images are the first close-up look at the object that Pentagon officials described as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” that was discovered travelling over sensitive US military sites last week. The balloon was shot down over the ocean on Sunday off the coast of South Carolina after being tracked across the US for days by the military. The new photographs are dated 5 February, the day after the balloon was downed by an F-22 Raptor...
Spy balloon will give more intelligence to US than China, Senate Armed Services chairman says
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said he believes that President Joe Biden made the right call to follow senior military leaders' guidance against shooting the Chinese spy drone down over the United States.
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
U.S. working to recover suspected Chinese spy balloon
Feb 5 (Reuters) - The United States is working to recover a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Sunday.
MilitaryTimes
Soldier dies in transit to National Training Center
A 26-year-old Army private died from an undetermined medical emergency that arose while on a flight to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday. Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, with the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia had served nearly three years on active duty prior to his death, according to an Army statement.
Navy Times
Navy explosive ordnance disposal techs launch Snow Crab Exercise
Navy explosive ordnance disposal units kicked off the Snow Crab Exercise Saturday at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota, with the goal of boosting sailors’ combat effectiveness in the Arctic and similar environments. Leaders warn it is imperative for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence in the region,...
