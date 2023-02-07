This Soft Belted Trench Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The hunt for sophisticated style steals simply never ends! Even if we're not necessarily in need of a closet upgrade, we still feel a thrill when we find fabulous fashion at even more fabulous prices — and naturally, you're the first ones to hear about these glamorous gems.

At the moment, we're in the thick of a transitional crossroads, and we need to take stock of what's worthy of our purchasing power. Heavy-duty coats may be out of the question, but jackets like this trench from PRETTYGARDEN are exactly what the weatherman ordered!

PRETTYGARDEN

Not only is this jacket gorgeous and relatively affordable, it has a versatile quality which will cross over perfectly into the early spring months. It's designed like a traditional trench, but it's made from a thicker and warmer material which shoppers describe as "very soft and comfy." The structure of the coat feels more modern than your typical trench, and it serves some strong utility vibes that are oh-so-trendy. The coordinating belt included to cinch in the waist takes the jacket over the top by providing a beautiful hourglass silhouette. Tens across the board — we literally have no notes!

This jacket may not be a bargain, but it's far more accessible than similar styles you would find at stores like Zara. Reviewers say the quality of the coat is on point, and claim it's absolutely worth the buy — which is always music to our ears!

PRETTYGARDEN

You can currently scoop up this coat in a handful of stunning shades, and they're all as gorgeous as the next. If you choose to order a more fitted size, layering underneath the coat could prove somewhat difficult, which is why we would suggest going up a size for peak versatility purposes. Think about it: You can wear thicker knits underneath it now, and then switch to tanks once spring has sprung. It's truly a no-brainer!

