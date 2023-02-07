ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

This Soft Belted Trench Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The hunt for sophisticated style steals simply never ends! Even if we're not necessarily in need of a closet upgrade, we still feel a thrill when we find fabulous fashion at even more fabulous prices — and naturally, you're the first ones to hear about these glamorous gems.

At the moment, we're in the thick of a transitional crossroads, and we need to take stock of what's worthy of our purchasing power. Heavy-duty coats may be out of the question, but jackets like this trench from PRETTYGARDEN are exactly what the weatherman ordered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvYUZ_0kfeqO1g00
PRETTYGARDEN
$48.99 See it!

Not only is this jacket gorgeous and relatively affordable, it has a versatile quality which will cross over perfectly into the early spring months. It's designed like a traditional trench, but it's made from a thicker and warmer material which shoppers describe as "very soft and comfy." The structure of the coat feels more modern than your typical trench, and it serves some strong utility vibes that are oh-so-trendy. The coordinating belt included to cinch in the waist takes the jacket over the top by providing a beautiful hourglass silhouette. Tens across the board — we literally have no notes!

This jacket may not be a bargain, but it's far more accessible than similar styles you would find at stores like Zara. Reviewers say the quality of the coat is on point, and claim it's absolutely worth the buy — which is always music to our ears!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ojwb6_0kfeqO1g00
PRETTYGARDEN
$48.99 See it!

You can currently scoop up this coat in a handful of stunning shades, and they're all as gorgeous as the next. If you choose to order a more fitted size, layering underneath the coat could prove somewhat difficult, which is why we would suggest going up a size for peak versatility purposes. Think about it: You can wear thicker knits underneath it now, and then switch to tanks once spring has sprung. It's truly a no-brainer!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women's Winter Trench Coat for $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Make Your Own Grammys Gift Bag! Shop the Actual Products on Amazon

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more product recommendations? Check out some of our other favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Customers Are Loving These 'Elegant and Flattering' Blouses Right Now, and They All Cost Less Than $35

Celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields have been wearing similar styles this season, too  We're in the dead of winter, and although sweaters are so cozy (and an obvious staple), you may be looking for something slightly more elegant to wear to work, happy hour, or events. Blouses allow you to stay warm while looking effortlessly chic, and Amazon shoppers have been adding them to their carts like crazy recently. Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved section is overflowing with silky blouses, ranging from long-sleeve to short-sleeve options in all...
Us Weekly

Need a De-Puffing Pick-Me-Up? This Cooling Eye Serum Feels Like a Spa Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As I’ve gotten older, my Google searches have dramatically evolved. I used to look up “best bars in Los Angeles” and now I’m typing “best anti-aging eye creams.” Oh, how times have changed! These days, I always seem […]
People

The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now

It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now.  The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Makes a Foray Into Leather Dressing With Black Corset, Pants & 5-Inch Heels for Good American

Khloe Kardashian donned head-to-toe leather in her latest social media post. The reality tv star posted to her Instagram on Monday. In her post, she donned a look from Good American. She wore a black faux leather corset top with a square neckline, thick straps and a lace-up back design. She added black faux leather pants to the outfit, which also are from her line. Her pants were high-waisted with a straight-leg opening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Kardashian added a sparkly choker necklace to accessorize the look as well as a thick bracelet. Completing her...
AOL Corp

This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
People

This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It

And it’s on sale for as little as $10 at Amazon Let's face it: Fashion trends come and go, but our wardrobe always needs basics we can style around seasonal pieces that are already in our closets. So when we find a T-shirt that's popular with thousands of shoppers, we tend to stock up — especially when it's on sale. The top in question? The Perfect Long-Sleeve T-shirt from Hanes, which has racked up more than 17,500 perfect ratings and is a best-seller in its category on Amazon....
Us Weekly

The Glow I.V. Highlighter From Kosas Is Officially a Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Glow like a goddess! With dewy skin trending, the Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer from Kosas is the new holy grail you need in your makeup bag. Right now, achieving a glow may seem almost impossible (unless you […]
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Brings Grunge Style to Stella McCartney X Adidas Party With Distressed Sweater & Gold Platforms

Paris Jackson brought grunge style to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a distressed white Stella McCartney sweater that featured red lining around the slit cuffs and neckline. In a faulty display, the knit piece spelled out “Change The History.” The sweater is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the graphic top with black high-waisted pants that had a contrasting white lining. Jackson accessorized with a pendant necklace and an assortment of gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. She added a black leather handbag that featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

17 Zara-Style Transitional Pieces to Prep Your Closet for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Spring is about to be in bloom! This is the time of year when hope is on the horizon. We’re ready to ditch our down jackets for light sweaters and swap out our boots for ballet flats. But […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

291K+
Followers
28K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy