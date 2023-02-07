COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to authorities, the county has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts at homes and businesses over the last several weeks. The sheriff’s office is urging residents and business owners to be vigilant and to consider installing surveillance cameras and motion-detecting alarms if they do not have them.

