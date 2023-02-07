Read full article on original website
Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office offers 911 video calls
ADRIAN, Mich. — It's now possible in Lenawee County to show first responders what you're seeing if you call 911 in an emergency because the sheriff's office is able to offer video calls as part of its dispatch service. "I think this technology, being able to videotape something and...
WILX-TV
Branch County sheriff warns of rise in catalytic converter thefts
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to authorities, the county has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts at homes and businesses over the last several weeks. The sheriff’s office is urging residents and business owners to be vigilant and to consider installing surveillance cameras and motion-detecting alarms if they do not have them.
13abc.com
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.
Disappearance of Portage mother of 8 now considered a homicide case
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the case Wednesday afternoon, saying they are officially investigating Heather Kelley’s disappearance as a homicide case.
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
13abc.com
Former CEO of local charity arrested after allegedly violating parole
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -The former CEO of Impact with Hope was arrested on allegations of violating conditions of parole. According to court records, Linda Greene was arrested and returned to jail Thursday. Her bond is now set at $75,000, and her trial is scheduled for May 15. Greene was previously...
WILX-TV
Teen identified from fatal Lansing house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old killed in a house fire Monday. The victim has been identified as Michael Robert Pape, Jr. The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Rulison Street, between Lenawee and Hillsdale streets. The Lansing Fire Department reports the investigation is still...
Monroe police investigating after teenager found dead in vehicle
Detectives are continuing to looking into what led to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
Ex-CEO of Waterville charity accused of violating bond for felony indictments
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The former CEO of Waterville-based charity Impact with Hope has been jailed on accusations of violating conditions of her bond. Linda Greene was indicted in February 2021 on five felony counts accusing her of a fraud scheme and stealing from the charity between January 2011 and November 2018. She was also ordered to not have any contact with Impact with Hope.
5 unanswered questions about ‘suspicious’ death of Michigan deputy
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bryan Lee Wickham’s life ended Dec. 29, 2021, after four days in the hospital being treated for a severe head injury. Where that injury came from is a question that has haunted his friends, family and former colleagues at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the past year.
Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in recent rash of catalytic converter thefts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after several businesses in the county have reported thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks. The Sheriff’s Department that while there have been many converter thefts in recent years from homes and...
sciotopost.com
Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing into Bridge on I-75 in Toledo
TOLEDO – That will leave a mark! This morning a truck driver towing an oversized load smashed into a bridge on I-75 in Toledo. ODOT reported the crash and closed I-75 at SR 795 near Perrysburg/Rossford. Traffic is being detoured to 795 to I-280. According to the Woods County...
13abc.com
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
WILX-TV
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
