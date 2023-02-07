ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

14news.com

Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

State Fire Marshal asking public for info on Owensville Funeral Home fire

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking the public for information related to the Owensville funeral home fire that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. [Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home]. They say Owensville Fire Department crews responded just after 12:23 a.m....
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white female, 5′3″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Jasper

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year old Lisa Harker was last seen in Jasper Saturday, February 4th at noon. Deputies say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She could be driving a 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox with...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
CALHOUN, KY
wevv.com

Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing a firearm on East Gum Street. According to police, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gun Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for robbery in the back yard.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville. A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

ISP: 3 cars damaged from pothole on State Road 62

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A large pothole on Evansville’s west side caused a bit of an issue for travelers on Wednesday night. Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says at least three cars received tire damage from a large pothole on State Road 62. The report was originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave

On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN

