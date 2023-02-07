Read full article on original website
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
State Fire Marshal asking public for info on Owensville Funeral Home fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking the public for information related to the Owensville funeral home fire that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. [Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home]. They say Owensville Fire Department crews responded just after 12:23 a.m....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road due to a traffic accident in the area. Two vehicles were involved in the incident. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white female, 5′3″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. […]
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Jasper
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year old Lisa Harker was last seen in Jasper Saturday, February 4th at noon. Deputies say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She could be driving a 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox with...
KSP launches criminal investigation into early morning house fire in Webster County
Crews were on the scene of a house fire just outside of Poole, Kentucky on Friday, just west of Sebree in Webster County. We're told that call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Poole Mill Road. Fire officials tell us they are not sure how long the fire...
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
ISP: Authorities searching for man after barricading himself in Pike Co. home
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are now looking for a man who state troopers say barricaded himself inside a home on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police was urging people to avoid an area of State Road 57 in Pike County. Troopers say it was between State...
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing a firearm on East Gum Street. According to police, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gun Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for robbery in the back yard.
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville. A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
ISP: 3 cars damaged from pothole on State Road 62
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A large pothole on Evansville’s west side caused a bit of an issue for travelers on Wednesday night. Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says at least three cars received tire damage from a large pothole on State Road 62. The report was originally...
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
