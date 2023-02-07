Read full article on original website
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds spoke to a well-known libertarian group in Washington D-C, with a focus on education, and made a claim connecting enrollment numbers and an Iowa school district’s transgender policy. Claim: “The one school where they took the parents out of their child’s education, they...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
KCCI.com
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
MercyOne names new President of MercyOne Western Iowa
Clark previously served as CEO of the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and before that spent time as CEO of a hospital in Bluffton Indiana.
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
arizonasuntimes.com
Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies
Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
KCRG.com
Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey’s employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial
Some unexpected construction forced them to temporarily close their dine-in services. Johanthan Ramey has entered a guilty plea after police say he set a home on fire that killed 15 animals. First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk. Updated: 7 hours ago. First Alert Storm...
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KAAL-TV
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations
Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers also heard from parents with Moms for Liberty and others who said the legislation will restore “parental rights.” A Senate Education subcommittee recommended passage of Senate File 159 after an hour of […] The post Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WQAD
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
