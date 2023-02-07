Read full article on original website
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Indiana vs Michigan: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Another high-impact Big Ten battle sees Indiana head to Michigan; can the Hoosiers win a third consecutive game or do the Wolverines finally get on track with a big win?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 11, 6:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Indiana (17-7) has to...
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Xavier Johnson Injury Update: Indiana Point Guard Says Regular Season Return 'My Main Goal'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said his surgically repaired foot is feeling much better, and he told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew that he still plans on being back on the floor at some point in the regular season.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
IMS becomes first sports facility to earn Silver Responsible Sport certification
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the first sport facility to achieve organizational certification through the Council for Responsible Sport (Council). Organizational certification became available for the first time in August 2021. The new standard is based on the recognition of the core principles of power of sport, resolution of climate change, enablement of social justice and business of sport. In committing to the new framework, IMS implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts for the more than 300 events hosted at IMS annually.
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Best Equipment Co. Announces New Headquarters in Noblesville
Best Equipment Company has announced plans to build a new 35,000-square-foot headquarters in the City of Noblesville. Family owned and operated since 1917, Best Equipment is relocating its headquarters from Lawrence, Ind. “Best Equipment’s decision to relocate their corporate headquarters to Noblesville continues our strategy to grow our economic base...
Over the weekend, the "Princess Squad" and I indulged in a little bit of retail therapy at The Fashion Mall. If you're an Indy-area local, you might already know that the northside's shopping mecca got a little bit more delicious this weekend with the opening ofDoc B's Restaurant & Bar.
Indy City Council Candidate Withdraws from Race
Long-time Indianapolis City-County Councilor Duke Oliver has withdrawn from the race. Oliver, who was elected in 2003, represented District 9 on the east side. Former Democratic Councilor and opponent Ron Gibson challenged Oliver. In his complaint, he states while Oliver filed on the February 3rd deadline, he filed after the...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza
February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ …. Facing a challenged liquor...
Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening
For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
