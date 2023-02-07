ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

watchstadium.com

Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
racer.com

IMS becomes first sports facility to earn Silver Responsible Sport certification

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the first sport facility to achieve organizational certification through the Council for Responsible Sport (Council). Organizational certification became available for the first time in August 2021. The new standard is based on the recognition of the core principles of power of sport, resolution of climate change, enablement of social justice and business of sport. In committing to the new framework, IMS implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts for the more than 300 events hosted at IMS annually.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
thetimes24-7.com

Best Equipment Co. Announces New Headquarters in Noblesville

Best Equipment Company has announced plans to build a new 35,000-square-foot headquarters in the City of Noblesville. Family owned and operated since 1917, Best Equipment is relocating its headquarters from Lawrence, Ind. “Best Equipment’s decision to relocate their corporate headquarters to Noblesville continues our strategy to grow our economic base...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indypolitics.org

Indy City Council Candidate Withdraws from Race

Long-time Indianapolis City-County Councilor Duke Oliver has withdrawn from the race. Oliver, who was elected in 2003, represented District 9 on the east side. Former Democratic Councilor and opponent Ron Gibson challenged Oliver. In his complaint, he states while Oliver filed on the February 3rd deadline, he filed after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza

February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
Current Publishing

Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening

For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
FISHERS, IN
