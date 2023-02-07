Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Kareem calls out Magic Johnson for ‘very wrong’ LeBron James assumption
While there were thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance in Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to witness LeBron James break the NBA scoring record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stood alone in the crowd as someone with a complex perspective on the accomplishment. For spectators, it was a moment to commemorate LeBron...
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Warriors’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
For a while, it really did seem like the Golden State Warriors, as much as it would have cost them in terms of luxury tax payments, would hang onto James Wiseman like their lives depended on it. After all, giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft just three years into his career is a heartbreaking thought to even consider on multiple levels.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
