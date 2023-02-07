Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas-v-MSU preview; ‘Dogs scout; Muss musings; NET rankings; UA’s Smith set to return?
LITTLE ROCK — There can only be one! That famous line from the 1980s sci-fi cult classic Highlander was applicable when Arkansas and Kentucky pushed their lengthy league winning streaks to the middle of the table on Tuesday in a Bubble battle in Lexington, Ky., and after emerging with a decisive 88-73 winning hand the Razorbacks find themselves in another tussle with winning streaks on the line when Mississippi State invades Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a weekend SEC tilt.
hogville.net
Arkansas Stumbles Versus Miss State
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas made a second-half charge but could not get over the hump in a 70-64 loss to Mississippi State Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena to snap the Razorbacks’ five-game, SEC win streak. Mississippi State led by 11 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 16...
hogville.net
Deifel pumped as Arkansas moves to 4-0 in Vegas
Arkansas continued its banner softball opening weekend in Las Vegas with another pair of dominant wins Saturday in the Rebels Kickoff. The Razorbacks (4-0) run-ruled Weber State 11-0 in their first game Saturday and then bashed Southern Utah 10-2 later in the day after falling behind for the first time in two days.
hogville.net
Jans gets hoops revenge as Bulldogs takes down Hogs
Former New Mexico State head basketball coach Chris Jans may not have been able to stop Arkansas from getting back to the Elite Eight last season, but his new team did end the Razorbacks’ five-game SEC winning streak on Saturday. Jans, in his first year at Mississippi State, watched...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
hogville.net
Arkansas softball blasts UNLV 11-0 to cap dominant two-win opening day
A new bunch of Bogle Bombers backed by a bevy of big-time arms took their act out West on Friday and simply dominated at Eller Media Stadium in Las Vegas. Duke transfer Kristina Foreman, South Dakota State transfer Cylie Halvorson and Spencer Priggie all homered and ace pitcher Chenise Delce fired a three-hit shutout as No. 6 Arkansas bashed host UNLV 11-0 late Friday night in a five-inning victory at the Rebels Kickoff.
hogville.net
Arkansas softball set to open season in Las Vegas
Arkansas softball fans will get the opportunity to watch all five of the No. 6 Razorback games in the Rebels Kickoff in Las Vegas this weekend as well as many other contests this season. Arkansas, 48-11 last season with a second consecutive SEC Championship and a Super Regional berth, will...
hogville.net
Wiggins to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Miss 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior pitcher Jaxon Wiggins will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2023 season. Wiggins underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Feb. 8, where it was determined that he suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers. A specific date for surgery has not been established at this time.
