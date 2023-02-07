LITTLE ROCK — There can only be one! That famous line from the 1980s sci-fi cult classic Highlander was applicable when Arkansas and Kentucky pushed their lengthy league winning streaks to the middle of the table on Tuesday in a Bubble battle in Lexington, Ky., and after emerging with a decisive 88-73 winning hand the Razorbacks find themselves in another tussle with winning streaks on the line when Mississippi State invades Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a weekend SEC tilt.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO