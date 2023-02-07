Read full article on original website
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS TRASHED, BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB IN ACTION, MARK BRISCOE & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite, Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso Texas. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. Kip Sabian, Butcher, and Blade vs The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler...
THE GREATNESS OF HEYMAN-CODY, AEW BOOKING, PUNK AND ROLLINS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Recently I listened to Jim Cornette and Brian Last talk about a radio show listing the last 10 WWE champions to non wrestling fans to see if there was any mainstream name recognition. Nobody knew Roman, Kofi, Drew, Big E, Bryan or AJ. They all forgot that Brock “came back.” They barely remember Orton. And they only remembered Miz and Lashley from their matches at Wrestlemania 23 and 27. Now I understand that this is the result of WWE making the company the draw, not the wrestlers. But in your opinion, could WWE (or AEW) turn that around and make their wrestlers mainstream stars on the level of Steve Austin or The Rock? Or has the horse left the barn and pro wrestling will forever be a niche product going forward? If WWE or AEW can get the Comcast machine or the WBD machine to prominently feature and promote the wrestlers, can it increase their stardom where the regular public will actually know the WWE’s champion’s name?
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
BRONSON REED TALKS, MAYOR MATT MORGAN, CENA CONFIRMED FOR 'FAST X' AND MORE
Bronson Reed is on the latest WWE After the Bell podcast. Bronson discusses his thoughts on being inside the Elimination Chamber, growing up a fan in Australia and his thoughts on Rhea Ripley representing his hometown of Adelaide at WrestleMania, and his pride for his home country. Plus, he talks about how his release and being in the WWE prepared him for life on the Indies again, working in New Japan, how things led to his return, trying to gain attention, making memorable moments, and much much more. Also on the podcast is,Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discussing all the latest when it comes to The Road to Elimination Chamber including the return of Lita, Sami versus Cody in the eyes of the fans, Paul Heyman invoking The American Dream and best wishes to Jerry Lawler.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *AEW All-Elite Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta & Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian. *Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie...
TITLE CHANGES, LOSER LEAVES JAPAN AND MORE: 2/11 NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA REPORT
2 - Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma and Shota Umino vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito. Hiromu pins Taguchi after a Time Bomb II. After the match, LIJ poses in the ring. A video plays of Lio Rush who challenges Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
BY THE NUMBERS 676
It is a new week but as we get closer to the anniversary of this column at the end of the month, we have a new show to add to the mix. Major League Wrestling debuts this week with their Underground show on Reelz. This week’s episode of AEW Dark...
POST-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM CT
After Smackdown went off the air in Uncasville, CT:. *New Day defeated Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest when Kofi Kingston pinned Dominik with Trouble in Paradise. *Bray Wyatt pinned LA Knight after putting him through a table and hitting Sister Abigail in a No DQ match. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
INJURY UPDATE ON AEW'S THE BUNNY
As we noted earlier this week, the AEW Dynamite bout between AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and The Bunny went to a finish prematurely after concern about The Bunny having possibly being injured during the bout. The belief backstage was thats that she may have suffered a concussion or even...
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
MORE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 AND MORE
Jinder Mahal has been officially announced for WWE 2K 23. Ariel Helwani bakes with Sami Zayn | A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NEW MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV
Mike Bailey Accepts Jonathan Gresham’s Challenge for Highly-Anticipated Bout on Countdown to No Surrender. IMPACT Wrestling is home to some of the most athletically-gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Enter Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. With unique styles to call their own, both Bailey and Gresham astonish the IMPACT Zone every time they step into the ring. After coming up short in a hard-fought contest against Eddie Edwards, Gresham bounced back with a pair of victories on IMPACT! and BTI before challenging Bailey to a match at No Surrender. Following his victory over Kenny King in a grueling Pit Fight, Bailey continued his momentum with a singles victory before accepting Gresham’s challenge. Countdown to No Surrender is the battleground for what will certainly be a jaw-dropping collision between “Speedball” and “The Octopus”!
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
National Wrestling Alliance will present the first-ever 'Nuff Said PPV tonight from Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center, streaming on FITE.TV, featuring:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: DID JEY SHOW UP?, WHO FACES GUNTHER NEXT WEEK?, A TEAM YOU NEVER THOUGHT YOU WOULD SEE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We start off with a look at last week's "Where's Jey" saga. Paul Heyman is in the ring and he introduces himself. He says he is here to drop some pearls of wisdom. Ever since Brock Lesnar and him conquered the Undertaker's streak at Wrestlemania, I do not give predicitions, I do spoilers. I have a lot tonight. The Island of Relevancy is under a two prong attack. On Smackdown, Sami Zayn. A crazed, psychopathic rebel. An inzayn competitor. Here is your first spoiler. Sami Zayn is not here this evening. Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns . . . can you imagine Sami Zayn as your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? The crowd likes the idea.
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Blake Howard. They lock up and Tank sends Kale into the ropes. They lock up again and Kale sends Tank into the ropes. Tank with a wrist lock and Kale with a reversal. Tank with a reversal. Tank with a top wrist lock. Tank with an uppercut to the biceps. Tank lifts Kale in the air by the wrist and then takes him to the mat with an arm bar. Kale with a hip toss. Kale punches Tank and Tank with a clothesline. Tank catches Kale and hits a power slam for a near fall. Kale with a clothesline in the corner followed by kicks. Kale with a cravate and forearms. Kale with a neck breaker for a near fall. Kale works on the neck. Kale with a rear chin lock. Kale with punches but Tank with punches of his own. Tank with a double sledge to the chest and back. Tank with a slam and a cartwheel into a splash for a near fall. Tank with an Oklahoma Stampede for the three count.
SASHA BANKS' RETURN TO THE RING & MORE: UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK'S NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURN TO SAN JOSE, CA
The updated lineup for the 2/18 New Japan Pro Wrestling "Battle in the Valley" event in San Jose, CA will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. *IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks. *New Japan Strong Champion Fred Rosser vs. KENTA. *New...
NEW WWE ANNOUNCER TO DEBUT TONIGHT, DETAILS BEHIND NEW WWE PERSONA
Blake Chadwick, a regular for a number of Florida-based promotions including Coastal Championship Wrestling, will debut tonight as a member of the WWE NXT Level Up broadcast team under his new on-screen name of Blake Howard:. PWInsider.com is told the Howard surname was chosen in honor of the late Howard...
