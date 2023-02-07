ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
Laramie Live

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?

10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations

If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming House Passes New Abortion Legislation

A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a final vote in the Wyoming House on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming Senate, with some significant changes. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act,"...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Sees 2nd Biggest Drop In Births

Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Wyoming than in other parts of the country. According to a recent study conducted by the team of analysts at Quote Wizard, they found births have declined by 7% since 2016 nationwide. Add it up and nearly 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Is It Legal to Own a Pet Raccoon in Wyoming?

I get asked a lot of weird questions by my three-year-old. He's in the "why" and "can I" stages of life. And yesterday, he threw me for a loop with this question, "Mommy, can I have a pet raccoon?" A bit of context - he's really into Guardians of the...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

Snow Squalls to Threaten Travelers in Southeast Wyoming

Gusty winds combined with snow could make travel very difficult across portions of southeast Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, and the north Snowy Range foothills, where gusts up to 65 mph are expected.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy