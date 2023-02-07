The Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the identities of two people found shot to death early Thursday morning at a northwest Gainesville home.

Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were found dead at a home close to 2 a.m. in the area of 200 NW Third Ave., just blocks away from the intersection of University Avenue and North Main Street.

A third man who phoned police at 1:45 a.m. and said he had been shot in the incident was not identified by GPD.

According to GPD's initial release , officers responded to the area after receiving the call from the wounded man and immediately found Sheppard dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.

While officers were conducting a safety sweep of the residence, they found Avery-Hoisington inside dead from a gunshot wound.

The department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual in a video posted on its YouTube page . They say he was in the area of the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, GPD is asking residents to contact Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. Callers can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: GPD confirms identities of victims in double homicide in northwest Gainesville