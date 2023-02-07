WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting.Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police were called out to a shooting in Wilkinsburg. When officers arrived at the Bryn Mawr Court apartments, they found a man with a gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.There are no details yet about what may have led to the shooting.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO