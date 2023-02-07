ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley News Dispatch

Man shot, killed in Wilkinsburg on Sunday

Allegheny County Police are seeking information after a man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. According to Allegheny County 911, the county’s homicide unit responded to a request for assistance around 2:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Bryn Mawr Court. When first responders arrived, they discovered...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating deadly Wilkinsburg apartment shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting.Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police were called out to a shooting in Wilkinsburg. When officers arrived at the Bryn Mawr Court apartments, they found a man with a gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.There are no details yet about what may have led to the shooting.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy