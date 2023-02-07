ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
FARMINGTON, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating break-ins at 3 businesses on Mt. Hope Avenue

Police are investigating after three businesses at Mt. Hope Plaza were burglarized overnight. Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a damaged window and found that three businesses were broken into and had items stolen. The three businesses that appeared to be burglarized were Nail Design, Fortune...
News 8 WROC

RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating burglary at Penfield convenience store

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Penfield overnight. Deputies responded to Quicklee's at Panorama Plaza just after midnight and found the store's front door has been smashed. Police searched for suspects and conducted a K9 search of the...
PENFIELD, NY
iheart.com

Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy