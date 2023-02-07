Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
Driver killed in Farmington crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
13 WHAM
Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
13 WHAM
Police turn to public to help in identifying suspects in string of burglaries
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released surveillance footage from six burglaries that occurred in the last month, all using stolen Kias to gain entry. The latest smash-and-grab burglary victims in the past 24 hours - two restaurants and one nail salon in Mount Hope Plaza. Rochester Police released...
13 WHAM
Police investigating break-ins at 3 businesses on Mt. Hope Avenue
Police are investigating after three businesses at Mt. Hope Plaza were burglarized overnight. Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a damaged window and found that three businesses were broken into and had items stolen. The three businesses that appeared to be burglarized were Nail Design, Fortune...
RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
14 pounds of cannabis, $156,000 cash seized in Orleans County drug bust
RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Medina man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges following a drug investigation, according to the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force. The task force, with assistance from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Medina Police Department, and the Medina Police K9, say they arrested Xavier Hand following the […]
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
Man facing criminally negligent homicide charges in crash that killed passengers
The one-car crash occurred in the area of 206 Warner Road on March 2, 2022. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.
13 WHAM
Police investigating burglary at Penfield convenience store
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Penfield overnight. Deputies responded to Quicklee's at Panorama Plaza just after midnight and found the store's front door has been smashed. Police searched for suspects and conducted a K9 search of the...
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County deputies say man was arrested after chase involving stolen car
CASTILE, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a chase involving a stolen car on Feb. 1. Clinton R. Browne, 48, was arrested after the chase that started in Livingston County ended in Wyoming County, in the Town of Castile. Deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen.
Amherst man indicted after allegedly killing his mother
Om Samant, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Thursday.
iheart.com
Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries
There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
13 WHAM
City: Most drug buyers issued pink envelopes are from outside Rochester city limits
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester began mailing out pink envelopes in November to people spotted buying drugs in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood. Since then, the city says those seen buying the most drugs are from outside the city limits. "This is not an inner-city, low-income problem,"...
WHEC TV-10
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
Comments / 1