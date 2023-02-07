ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO