Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
Photo of the Week: Reservoir Wall Photo
This week’s photo of the week was submitted by Tim Dillon, Communications Manager at the Poudre Landmarks Foundation. Tim wanted to challenge our readers — guess the location! This reservoir wall is located West of Fort Collins. Next week, we’ll reveal the location. Each Week North Forty...
Colorado Swing Saturday February 11 Valentines Dance
Colorado Swing performing for Goodtimes Dance Club Valentines dance is coming your way on Saturday, February 11 at the Fort Collins Senior Center located at 1200 Raintree Drive in Fort Collins. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the dance lesson begins at 6:45 pm. Folks can look forward to dancing to Colorado Swing from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
Valentine’s Gift Plants
Every Valentine’s Day, shoppers flood the grocery store in search of the perfect flower bouquet to show their special someone how much they care. There’s a reason people choose to say “I love you” with flowers: they represent the beautiful things in life that are best seen and felt rather than said. But what if they lasted longer than a week and could brighten your sweetheart’s days for years to come? Instead of cut flowers, give these blooming houseplants for Valentine’s Day this year:
Windsor man fighting to keep toilet as lawn decoration
A homeowner is hoping to keep a unique decoration he has had in his yard for months, despite a notice from his homeowners' association requiring him to remove it.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Windsor Man Battles HOA Over Trying to Flush Fun Toilet From Yard
Some things are meant to go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Mountains and sunsets. Toilets and holiday decorations. Especially in the front yard. The HOA for the Raindance neighborhood in Windsor would beg to differ on at least one of those. Windsor resident Sean McGarry fell victim...
Zwei Brewery Co. Expanding Its Fort Collins Footprint
Offering up ‘German standards,’ the microbrewery that began in 2004 at CSU has become a community staple.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
slidesandsunshine.com
Arvada Park with Shade, Theme, Scavenger Hunt…Oh my!
This Arvada park is one of my favorite hidden gems. As you can see, the playground at Farmstead Park is true to its name with the farm theme and has one of the most coveted amenities among Colorado parks…shade! Keep reading to see what else there is to offer at Farmstead Park.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
BBB Announces Year-Long 40th Anniversary Celebration
Throughout 2023, BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of service in our area. Lisa Curtis, a graduate student at Colorado State University, wrote her master’s thesis on the viability of a BBB in Northern Colorado. Based on the enthusiastic response of the community, a local BBB was founded on May 17, 1983, as the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado with Curtis serving as its first president. 215 businesses joined as charter members in 1983, 26 of which have been continuously BBB Accredited to this day.
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita
The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
Aurora 55+ community struggles to maintain icy sidewalks, blames poor drainage
More injuries have been reported in a south Aurora 55+ community, but no significant remedy has been adopted to fix the poor engineering that's caused ice to build up on sidewalks in front of homes.
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing
The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
