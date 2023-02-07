ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo of the Week: Reservoir Wall Photo

This week’s photo of the week was submitted by Tim Dillon, Communications Manager at the Poudre Landmarks Foundation. Tim wanted to challenge our readers — guess the location! This reservoir wall is located West of Fort Collins. Next week, we’ll reveal the location. Each Week North Forty...
Colorado Swing Saturday February 11 Valentines Dance

Colorado Swing performing for Goodtimes Dance Club Valentines dance is coming your way on Saturday, February 11 at the Fort Collins Senior Center located at 1200 Raintree Drive in Fort Collins. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the dance lesson begins at 6:45 pm. Folks can look forward to dancing to Colorado Swing from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
Valentine’s Gift Plants

Every Valentine’s Day, shoppers flood the grocery store in search of the perfect flower bouquet to show their special someone how much they care. There’s a reason people choose to say “I love you” with flowers: they represent the beautiful things in life that are best seen and felt rather than said. But what if they lasted longer than a week and could brighten your sweetheart’s days for years to come? Instead of cut flowers, give these blooming houseplants for Valentine’s Day this year:
Arvada Park with Shade, Theme, Scavenger Hunt…Oh my!

This Arvada park is one of my favorite hidden gems. As you can see, the playground at Farmstead Park is true to its name with the farm theme and has one of the most coveted amenities among Colorado parks…shade! Keep reading to see what else there is to offer at Farmstead Park.
BBB Announces Year-Long 40th Anniversary Celebration

Throughout 2023, BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of service in our area. Lisa Curtis, a graduate student at Colorado State University, wrote her master’s thesis on the viability of a BBB in Northern Colorado. Based on the enthusiastic response of the community, a local BBB was founded on May 17, 1983, as the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado with Curtis serving as its first president. 215 businesses joined as charter members in 1983, 26 of which have been continuously BBB Accredited to this day.
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing

The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
