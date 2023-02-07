ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Would A Spy Balloon Get A Great View Of From The El Paso Sky

One of the big new stories recently has been the coverage of the Chinese spy balloon that was recently shot down on US soil. Well we're not gonna look into the political side here. Instead, we're gonna talk about what a balloon would see if one EVER came to El Paso; what would it spot from the air?
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NAMI El Paso to raise money with online cake auction ‘Bake the Stigma’

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — NAMI El Paso is hosting the 3rd Annual Bake the Stigma on Monday, Feb. 13. The online cake auction will feature cakes that have been donated from  Borderland bakers. “Cakes will be gray on the outside to represent mental health struggles and colorful on the outside to represent hope,”  according […]
EL PASO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation

The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools. Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!" News of Lopez's placement on administrative The post Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter

90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
US105

A New Space Race Is Underway In The Texas & New Mexico Desert

The original "Space Race" was between the United States Of America and Russia. Today, it's kind if a Texas/New Mexico thing. In 1957, Russia got a satellite into orbit and soon after, (in 1958), we launched one too. The "Space Race" was on and, as both the USA and the USSR strove to win it, things happened fast.
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

El Paso International Airport adds new non-stop flights to California, Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso International Airport has added two new non-stop flights to California and Florida. Southwest Airlines is now offering daily service to Long Beach, California and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Daily flights to Long Beach Airport (LGB) will be offered beginning July 11....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Joe Moody picked to chair House panel on criminal justice

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — State Rep. Joe Moody, D–El Paso, has been appointed chair of the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence by Speaker Dade Phelan. “I’ve spent the last decade and a half working on criminal justice policy, so this is an area of law I’m passionate about,” Moody said. “In El Paso, we […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Things That Only Make Sense To People From The El Paso Area

No matter where you live, there are certain words and phrases that only you and your homies understand. Here are a few El Paso-isms. There are some words, phrases, nicknames, etc that everyone gets, whether they're from a certain area or not. For example, "Mickey Dees" is a pretty well known way of referring to McDonalds.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
