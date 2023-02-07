Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
What Would A Spy Balloon Get A Great View Of From The El Paso Sky
One of the big new stories recently has been the coverage of the Chinese spy balloon that was recently shot down on US soil. Well we're not gonna look into the political side here. Instead, we're gonna talk about what a balloon would see if one EVER came to El Paso; what would it spot from the air?
El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
El Paso, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The Americas High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on February 10, 2023, 18:30:00.
NAMI El Paso to raise money with online cake auction ‘Bake the Stigma’
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — NAMI El Paso is hosting the 3rd Annual Bake the Stigma on Monday, Feb. 13. The online cake auction will feature cakes that have been donated from Borderland bakers. “Cakes will be gray on the outside to represent mental health struggles and colorful on the outside to represent hope,” according […]
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
These El Paso Movie Theaters Will Start Charging For Better Seats
There are 2 movie theaters in El Paso that you might want to start avoiding if you hate "junk fees" - WHY? AMC Theaters announced that they will begin charging patrons more money for better seats. The ones that won't break your neck. That's right, a caste system for movie...
Downtown El Paso’s historic Plaza Hotel to host job fair for food, beverage jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is hosting job fair Wednesday, Feb. 15 to fill food and beverage positions at the Downtown property. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 W. Mills Ave. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available. Jobs include bartender, bus person, food […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation
The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools. Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!" News of Lopez's placement on administrative The post Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso bishop to announce ‘very important new initiative’ for Catholic Diocese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a “very important new initiative for the Diocese of El Paso.” Bishop did not say what they will be announcing and discussing at the 10 a.m. news conference. But KTSM will be at the event tomorrow and […]
El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter
90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
A New Space Race Is Underway In The Texas & New Mexico Desert
The original "Space Race" was between the United States Of America and Russia. Today, it's kind if a Texas/New Mexico thing. In 1957, Russia got a satellite into orbit and soon after, (in 1958), we launched one too. The "Space Race" was on and, as both the USA and the USSR strove to win it, things happened fast.
cbs4local.com
El Paso International Airport adds new non-stop flights to California, Florida
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso International Airport has added two new non-stop flights to California and Florida. Southwest Airlines is now offering daily service to Long Beach, California and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Daily flights to Long Beach Airport (LGB) will be offered beginning July 11....
El Paso’s Joe Moody picked to chair House panel on criminal justice
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — State Rep. Joe Moody, D–El Paso, has been appointed chair of the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence by Speaker Dade Phelan. “I’ve spent the last decade and a half working on criminal justice policy, so this is an area of law I’m passionate about,” Moody said. “In El Paso, we […]
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
Things That Only Make Sense To People From The El Paso Area
No matter where you live, there are certain words and phrases that only you and your homies understand. Here are a few El Paso-isms. There are some words, phrases, nicknames, etc that everyone gets, whether they're from a certain area or not. For example, "Mickey Dees" is a pretty well known way of referring to McDonalds.
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
US105
Temple, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0