Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GCW JERSEY J-CUP WINNER IS...
Jordan Oliver captured the resurrected JCW Championship last night by virtue of his win in the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament in Jersey City, NJ. Results of the finals last night, which aired on FITE+:. ROUND TWO:. *Speedball Mike Bailey defeated lucha star Komander. *Jordan Oliver defeated Charles Mason. *Joey Janela...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND & FUSION LINEUPS FOR THIS WEEK
Tomorrow's edition of MLW Underground on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern will feature:. *Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear. Following the episode, REELZ will present...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE NAMES REVEALED FOR WWE 2K23, ELIMINATION CHAMBER WEEKEND STORE & SIGNINGS ANNOUNCED AND MORE
Bronson Reed on testing himself inside the Elimination Chamber: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 10, 2023. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at WWE La Super Boutique, taking place during Elimination Chamber weekend Feb. 16-18 at Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal. WWE La Super Boutique will feature items such as championship replica titles, exclusive Elimination Chamber merchandise, Superstar apparel, and so much more! WWE La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
National Wrestling Alliance will present the first-ever 'Nuff Said PPV tonight from Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center, streaming on FITE.TV, featuring:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 676
It is a new week but as we get closer to the anniversary of this column at the end of the month, we have a new show to add to the mix. Major League Wrestling debuts this week with their Underground show on Reelz. This week’s episode of AEW Dark...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AUSTRALIA - FITE UPDATE
With the recent ESPN Australia announcement for AEW programming airing there, FITE issued the following:. FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV
Mike Bailey Accepts Jonathan Gresham’s Challenge for Highly-Anticipated Bout on Countdown to No Surrender. IMPACT Wrestling is home to some of the most athletically-gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Enter Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. With unique styles to call their own, both Bailey and Gresham astonish the IMPACT Zone every time they step into the ring. After coming up short in a hard-fought contest against Eddie Edwards, Gresham bounced back with a pair of victories on IMPACT! and BTI before challenging Bailey to a match at No Surrender. Following his victory over Kenny King in a grueling Pit Fight, Bailey continued his momentum with a singles victory before accepting Gresham’s challenge. Countdown to No Surrender is the battleground for what will certainly be a jaw-dropping collision between “Speedball” and “The Octopus”!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA 'NUFF SAID PRE-SHOW NOTES
La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a Frog Splash in a pre-show match live in Tampa, Florida. They had the standard merchandise for the NWA and some show specific merchandise. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton were selling merchandise as well.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DARK MATCH RESULT FROM SMACKDOWN IN CT
Butch with Ridge Holland defeated Imperium's Giovanni with Ludvig.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TITLE CHANGES, LOSER LEAVES JAPAN AND MORE: 2/11 NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA REPORT
2 - Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma and Shota Umino vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito. Hiromu pins Taguchi after a Time Bomb II. After the match, LIJ poses in the ring. A video plays of Lio Rush who challenges Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TEXAS TORNADO TAG HEADLINES LOADED DYNAMITE IN LAREDO AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Dynamite to this Wednesday on TBS from Laredo, Texas will feature:. *AEW Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear. *Texas Tornado Tag: Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush & Preston Vance. *Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods with Mark Sterling. *AEW All Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREATNESS OF HEYMAN-CODY, AEW BOOKING, PUNK AND ROLLINS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Recently I listened to Jim Cornette and Brian Last talk about a radio show listing the last 10 WWE champions to non wrestling fans to see if there was any mainstream name recognition. Nobody knew Roman, Kofi, Drew, Big E, Bryan or AJ. They all forgot that Brock “came back.” They barely remember Orton. And they only remembered Miz and Lashley from their matches at Wrestlemania 23 and 27. Now I understand that this is the result of WWE making the company the draw, not the wrestlers. But in your opinion, could WWE (or AEW) turn that around and make their wrestlers mainstream stars on the level of Steve Austin or The Rock? Or has the horse left the barn and pro wrestling will forever be a niche product going forward? If WWE or AEW can get the Comcast machine or the WBD machine to prominently feature and promote the wrestlers, can it increase their stardom where the regular public will actually know the WWE’s champion’s name?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Rhea Ripley & Finn Bálor vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix - Road to Elimination Chamber: WWE Playlist. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 4) — Let's Play.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING, YOUNG ROCK THIS WEEK & MORE
GLOW - The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will receive a wide Blu-Ray release of the excellent documentary on Tuesday 3/28. WOW - Women of Wrestling will crown their new Champion on the episode that airs the weekend of 3/4. This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS RECEIVE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT
The Kansas City Chiefs were bestowed a WWE Championship belt after winning the Super Bowl last night, as seen in the following video:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT IN CITRUS SPRINGS, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT ran the Community Center in Citrus Springs. Results from the February 11th, 2023 live event were:. *Hank Waller & Odyssey Jones & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights & Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly. *Trick Williams pinned Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
