Charles Kimble returns to Killeen Police Department as interim Chief
KILLEEN, Texas — Charles Kimble will step into the role of Interim Police Chief, the Killeen Police Department announced Friday. Kimble served as Killeen's Chief from Sept. 1, 2017 until Jan. 27, 2023 when he retired. The city said Kimble will fill the role for up to 12 weeks...
Former Clifton Police officer arrested for deadly conduct and endangering a child
CLIFTON, Texas — A former Clifton police officer has been arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. According to a statement by Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton, former officer Vincent Megason was arrested on Feb. 9 after Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations against him.
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
Woman accused of break-in, holding gun to woman’s head
West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant. Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz
TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
Legal expert: Civil lawsuit over Michael Dean's death could weigh in his family's favor
TEMPLE, Texas — A legal analyst told 6 News that the civil lawsuit filed by Michael Dean's family against the City of Temple and former Temple officer Carmen DeCruz still holds water despite Tuesday's verdict. Dean's family filed the civil suit in November 2021, alleging improper training with the...
Man accused of shooting his wife over questions he asked
Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.
Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault
Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
Temple ministers advocate for peace amidst Carmen DeCruz not guilty verdict
TEMPLE, Texas — Several church leaders in the Temple community gathered together on Friday, Feb. 10 in the wake of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz being found not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. Members of the Temple Area Co-ed Ministerial Association, made up of leaders from...
Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen
There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
District attorney Tetens having trouble finding prosecutors willing to accept capital murder cases in the wake of recusals
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens and Michel Simer, his executive first assistant, were partners in a Bellmead law firm for 15 years before Tetens won election in November. Tetens and Simer tried to shut down their office as quickly as they could by trying to...
Couple arrested in connection with Sunday Old Dallas Highway kidnapping and shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $2 million for a couple accused in the Sunday morning kidnapping and shooting of the man’s ex-girlfriend, leaving her in a drainage ditch off Old Dallas Highway near Waco. 21-year-old Edwin Adan Rodriguez and 21-year-old Veronica Sanchez remained in...
Man charged with making firearm threats
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
Killeen police identify suspect in 2020 murder investigation
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a murder dating back to 2020. Police said Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges is accused in the shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, on September 16, 2020. Police found Hampton shot...
Legal analyst breaks down DeCruz verdict and potential reason behind last minute added charge
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County jury that acquitted Carmen DeCruz of all charges in connection to the death of Michael Dean made the decision after only a few hours of deliberations and after they were given an additional last minute charge to consider against the former Temple Police officer.
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
