ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
KFDA

U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of break-in, holding gun to woman’s head

West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant. Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
WEST, TX
KCEN

Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of shooting his wife over questions he asked

Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault

Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with making firearm threats

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
HEWITT, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify suspect in 2020 murder investigation

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a murder dating back to 2020. Police said Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges is accused in the shooting death of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, on September 16, 2020. Police found Hampton shot...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy