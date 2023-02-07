Read full article on original website
Seven67
3d ago
People have seemed to have forgotten that though they have a constitutional right to express themselves freely, this does not free them from consequences.
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
KLTV
6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. A white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of the road and struck the bus on the front left, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.
Edward “Ryan” Hilburn
A memorial service for Ryan Hilburn will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Colorblind Ministries in Como, Texas and will officiated by Pastor CJ Duffy. Ryan passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Edward Ray Ryan Hilburn...
KTRE
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
Officials searching for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
