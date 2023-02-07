Read full article on original website
NWA 'NUFF SAID PRE-SHOW NOTES
La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a Frog Splash in a pre-show match live in Tampa, Florida. They had the standard merchandise for the NWA and some show specific merchandise. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton were selling merchandise as well.
COMPLETE NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV COVERAGE
It’s time for the pre-show for ‘Nuff Said at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Florida. Our commentary team is Tim Storm and Joe Galli. They start by locking up and Negra forcing Kate to the corner. When they lock up again, Negra takes Kate down and puts her in a headlock until Kate rolls her onto her back for a two count. They block and dodge a series of moves until Kate gets a kick to the midsection. Kate takes Negra down with a side headlock for two.
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/.
POST-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM CT
After Smackdown went off the air in Uncasville, CT:. *New Day defeated Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest when Kofi Kingston pinned Dominik with Trouble in Paradise. *Bray Wyatt pinned LA Knight after putting him through a table and hitting Sister Abigail in a No DQ match.
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SOON TO BECOME FREE AGENT
Former Ring of Honor Champion and current MLW star Davey Richards, 39, is set to become a free agent this Spring, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Richards signed last year with Major League Wrestling, where he held the National Openweight Championship, but that deal is slated to expire in a few months.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NEW MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV
Mike Bailey Accepts Jonathan Gresham’s Challenge for Highly-Anticipated Bout on Countdown to No Surrender. IMPACT Wrestling is home to some of the most athletically-gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Enter Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. With unique styles to call their own, both Bailey and Gresham astonish the IMPACT Zone every time they step into the ring. After coming up short in a hard-fought contest against Eddie Edwards, Gresham bounced back with a pair of victories on IMPACT! and BTI before challenging Bailey to a match at No Surrender. Following his victory over Kenny King in a grueling Pit Fight, Bailey continued his momentum with a singles victory before accepting Gresham’s challenge. Countdown to No Surrender is the battleground for what will certainly be a jaw-dropping collision between “Speedball” and “The Octopus”!
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *AEW All-Elite Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta & Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian. *Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie
THE UNDERTAKER APPEARS IN SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL
The Undertaker made a surprise cameo in a Draft Kings commercial that aired during the Super Bowl:.
THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
WOW'S COACH CAMPANELLI DISCUSSES THIS WEEKEND'S TV EPISODE, GETTING TO INSPIRE THROUGH HER PERFORMANCES ON THE SERIES, THE WOW TRYOUT PROCESS, RANDI RAH RAH, AJ LEE AND MORE
WOW - Women of Wrestling will present its ““Dancing To A Different Drum” episode this weekend nationally via syndication this weekend. Among the talents featured this weekend will be Coach Campanelli, teaming with her protege Randi Rah Rah to face The Disciplinarian and GI Jane. Since the return of WOW, Campanelli has been a regular feature in the ring, in vignettes and even representing the series recently on Let's Make A Deal. PWInsider.com sat down with the proud California native earlier this week to discuss the unique life experiece that comes with performing for WOW - Women of Wrestling and more.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX live from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar to earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout.
WWE VIDEOS
Rhea Ripley & Finn Bálor vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix - Road to Elimination Chamber: WWE Playlist. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 4) — Let's Play.
A&E TO RUN WWE MARATHON NEXT SUNDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE's A&E programming returns next Sunday 2/19 with the premiere of new episodes of WWE Legends Biography as well as the premiere of the second season of WWE Rivals. 1 PM - WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock. 2 PM - Biography: Steve Austin. 4 PM - Biography: Lex
MORE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 AND MORE
Jinder Mahal has been officially announced for WWE 2K 23. Ariel Helwani bakes with Sami Zayn | A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar.
INJURY UPDATE ON AEW'S THE BUNNY
As we noted earlier this week, the AEW Dynamite bout between AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and The Bunny went to a finish prematurely after concern about The Bunny having possibly being injured during the bout. The belief backstage was thats that she may have suffered a concussion or even
WWE NXT IN CITRUS SPRINGS, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT ran the Community Center in Citrus Springs. Results from the February 11th, 2023 live event were:. *Hank Waller & Odyssey Jones & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights & Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly. *Trick Williams pinned Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton
NEW TRAILER RELEASED FOR 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3' FEATURING DAVE BAUTISTA AS DRAX
Marvel has released a new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, featuring Dave Bautista as Drax for what will likely be the last time:.
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
