The remains of a Monticello seaman who died in World War Two are coming back to Iowa for burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 19-year old Navy Seaman First Class Donald A. Stott was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th, 1941. The Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. Stott was among 429 crewmen who died.

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO