Ag Informer – Hay Grower Meeting
All hay producers in the east central Iowa region are invited to attend the 38th annual Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association Annual Meeting and Conference on March 9 at Buzzy’s bar and grill, 414 Main St., Welton. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Newlywed Game: Lori Snyder & Tim Tacy
It’s day four of the KMCH Newlywed Game. Meet Lori Snyder and Tim Tacy!
Carlotta Marie “Carla” Harder- Manchester
Carlotta Marie “Carla” Harder, 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the. Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. She was born on September 2, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the. daughter of Keith and Vera (Nelson) Eisher. Carla was a graduate of Great Bend...
Joyvonne Ann Chapman- Greeley
Joyvonne Ann Chapman, 75, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her. home in Greeley. Visitation for Joyvonne will be held, Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30. a.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Manchester. Funeral Service will. follow at the Funeral Home...
James E. “Jim” Manternach- Monticello
James E. “Jim” Manternach, 86, of Monticello passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in. Cedar Rapids, Iowa with his family by his side. Visitation will be held from 9 – 11 am Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in. Monticello where...
Remains of Monticello WWII Navy Seaman Returning to Iowa
The remains of a Monticello seaman who died in World War Two are coming back to Iowa for burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 19-year old Navy Seaman First Class Donald A. Stott was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th, 1941. The Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. Stott was among 429 crewmen who died.
Springville Man Killed in Collision West of Anamosa
Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a collision west of Anamosa. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year old Dylan Vascik of Springville died in the crash. Vascik was northbound on Springville Road on Tuesday around 2:30 pm when his vehicle was struck by a...
Sports Update: Iowa Basketball Tonight on KMCH
Due to today’s winter storm, the Class 1A First Round Regional girls’ game between Maquoketa Valley and Central City has been rescheduled to tomorrow night at 7pm. You’ll be able to catch that game the KMCH.com video stream. KMCH will bring you live Mens’ Basketball tonight from...
