Hauula, HI

KITV.com

TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree

HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS: Water conservation request posted for Nanakuli, Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BWS has issued a water conservation request for Nanakuli and Waianae. BWS officials said power outages caused by powerful winds are affecting the pumping station, resulting in low to no water pressure in these areas. The department said their pumps are powered by electricity, so when reservoirs...
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid rockfall prevention efforts, state reopens North Shore highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is back open near Waimea Bay, HPD said Wednesday morning. The road was completely closed from 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday so crews could re-install a barrier to prevent potential rockfalls from ending up on the roadway. Crews also spent the day surveying the...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles

Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Unstable weather, brown water advisory for 2 beaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued by the City for Oneula and Manners beaches on Oahu. According to the City, heavy rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering into the coastal waters off the two beaches. As a result, the public is urged to stay out of the waters in these areas. […]
HONOLULU, HI

