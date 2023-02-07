Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Kindergarten Immunizations now available through Joplin Health Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pre-enrollment started for the Joplin School District on Febraury 6th, and the Health Department is ready to help parents and guardians get their little ones ready to attend school. The Joplin Health Department has listed the services it offers:. Immunize children who attend school in the...
Freeman announces "Out of This World" theme for upcoming 5K
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System today announced its "Out of This World" theme for its upcoming 5K run & walk for Autism.
fourstateshomepage.com
Aurora program equips students for success beyond high school
AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school. It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100%...
Wild Security Cam Video Shows Car Blast Thru Joplin, MO Gamestop
The good news is that everyone is OK. The same can't be said for glass fixtures and games when a car blasted through the windows of a Joplin, Missouri game store as security camera video shows. This crazy scene happened on February 3, 2023 at a Joplin, Missouri Gamestop location....
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
40+ employees laid off at 3M in Nevada
NEVADA, Mo. (KOAM) - 3M lets go dozens of employees at its plant in Nevada, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Simple Simon’s opens pizza preorders for The Big Game
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses. And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.
fourstateshomepage.com
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
fourstateshomepage.com
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
fourstateshomepage.com
MCHS culinary art students put skills to the taste test
ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School (MCHS) students immersed themselves in the business of food service. They’re culinary arts students, who, yesterday, prepared and served their creations in a competition of sorts. It’s for an upcoming Gateway Readers awards luncheon at the school, where about 150...
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
koamnewsnow.com
Sister wakes family to escape house fire; Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley calls 9-year-old ‘Brave and Heroic’
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Carthage Fire Dept responded to a house fire in their city and soon afterwards were told one of the children had alerted everyone to get out. Upon arrival units observed, “flames showing and it was immediately determined all residents had made...
Comments / 1