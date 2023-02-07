ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Kindergarten Immunizations now available through Joplin Health Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — Pre-enrollment started for the Joplin School District on Febraury 6th, and the Health Department is ready to help parents and guardians get their little ones ready to attend school. The Joplin Health Department has listed the services it offers:. Immunize children who attend school in the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Aurora program equips students for success beyond high school

AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school. It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100%...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Simple Simon’s opens pizza preorders for The Big Game

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses. And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MCHS culinary art students put skills to the taste test

ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School (MCHS) students immersed themselves in the business of food service. They’re culinary arts students, who, yesterday, prepared and served their creations in a competition of sorts. It’s for an upcoming Gateway Readers awards luncheon at the school, where about 150...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
JASPER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO

Comments / 0

